New Zicam® Ambassador, Hilary Duff, Shares How She Plans to Beat the 2020 Cold Season

"I'm sure many parents can relate, we just don't have time to get sick," said Hilary Duff. In her latest Instagram video of a typical day in her Los Angeles home, Duff offers advice for the 2020 cold season:

"I like to call it that 'oh bleep!' moment. You know, the moment when you're going about your day, and you realize there's a tickle in your throat or you sneeze," shares Hilary Duff . "My number one tip is that you don't wait until you feel worse. Act fast at the VERY first sign/symptoms."

. "My number one tip is that you don't wait until you feel worse. Act fast at the VERY first sign/symptoms." "I learned the hard way, not all cold medicines are created equal - most other medicines only mask my symptoms," explains Hilary Duff . "I use ZICAM Cold Remedy RapidMelts and Cold Remedy Medicated Fruit Drops because they don't just cover up symptoms, they're clinically proven to shorten a cold."

January is typically the month where people experience the most cold symptoms. According to the CDC, it's reported that adults experience an average of 2-3 colds per year, with most taking about 7-10 days to recover1. With potentially 14-30 days of not feeling great recovering from a cold, understanding how to shorten them can make a substantial difference in people's day-to-day lives.

"We are so excited to partner with Hilary Duff because like parents everywhere, deep down, she wants to do her best for her family," says Marc Rovner, CEO of Zicam®. "With Hilary's help, we hope more people understand how Zicam can help shorten their colds. That way, people everywhere can spend less time being sick and more time doing the things they love with the people they love."

