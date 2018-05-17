REALTORS® taking advantage of this suite of technology tools are featured and what these professionals like best about the products and how they positively impact their customers and their daily workflow.

"Knowing what real estate professionals need and continually delivering state of the art solutions is our goal and our purpose," said zipLogix™ CEO Scott Strong.

Strong added, "Hearing feedback about how important these tools are to our associations, agents and brokerages encourages us to go even further in developing the next great link in the chain that is the real estate transaction process. If we can create exciting new tools, reduce clicks or eliminate steps to streamline the overall workflow, then we know we can directly impact the lives of the REALTORS® we serve, making their workday a bit less complex and a lot more successful."

Fraser, Mich.-based zipLogix™, creators of zipForm®, is a technology company created by and owned by REALTOR® Associations, working to improve productivity and efficiency industry wide. Its transaction management software, which includes zipForm® Plus, zipTMS® and zipVault®, automates and simplifies the repetitive and complex steps of real estate transactions. zipLogix™ is also the provider of the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) Transaction Management Benefit, available to more than 1.3 million REALTORS® nationwide.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-ziplogix-video-highlights-how-realtors-are-capitalizing-on-their-transaction-management-benefit-300650329.html

SOURCE zipLogix

Related Links

http://www.ziplogix.com

