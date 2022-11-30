New ZVOX Portable Speaker Features Patented AccuVoice Technology for Crystal Clear Dialogue and Voices for Entertainment and Video Conferencing

Palm-Sized AV70 Uses AccuVoice Algorithm to Clarify Voices on Calls – And While Watching TV Shows and Movies on Tablets and Laptops.

SWAMPSCOTT, Mass., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZVOX, the world leader in voice clarifying technology, has added the compact portable AV70 Bluetooth AccuVoice Speaker to its critically-acclaimed line of dialogue enhancement products. Powered by a rechargeable lithium battery, the AV70 is a "must have accessory" for people who are always on the go, enjoy streaming entertainment or use video conferencing for personal and business use. It's great for conference calls on Zoom®, Microsoft Teams®, Facetime® or other video calling systems. It is also ideal for use while watching videos on a tablet or laptop computer – producing rich, full-range music and soundtracks while clarifying dialogue.

ZVOX Portable AccuVoice Speaker clarifies voices on video and phone calls, as well as TV programming. Small enough to travel with, charge lasts 24 hours.

"The use of video conferencing exploded during the first year of the COVID crisis. But many people had trouble understanding what was being said," comments ZVOX founder Tom Hannaher. "On important business conference meetings, and on millions of family video calls, folks kept asking 'what did she say?' Our little AccuVoice conference speaker fixes that."

Measuring just 4-inches wide by 2.2-inches high and with a convenient hands-free microphone, the AV70 can run for 24 hours on a single charge. Notably, it features ZVOX's proprietary AccuVoice dialogue clarifying technology, with advanced hearing aid technology to make voices crisp and easy to understand, even at low volumes.

The AV70 connects wirelessly to any phone, tablet, or computer – using Bluetooth (a wired connection is also available) and lets listeners hear every word on every call!

Noted ZVOX Audiology Consultant, Dr. Thomas Powers, Ph.D.: "Hearing and understanding speech clearly is a major challenge for seniors with mild to moderately severe hearing loss, as well as anyone using tablets, laptops, speakerphones, and similar devices. The issue has become so common that many people just hope to pick up the missing words or phrase from the context going forward. The technology in the AV70 speaker provides an ideal solution for this growing problem. Whether you're using a tablet or laptop to watch a movie, or participating in a Zoom or Board meeting, or just talking to a loved on the phone, the AV70 can make an enormous difference."

ZVOX's Proprietary AccuVoice Technology Clarifies Dialogue

Using a version of the AccuVoice technology that ZVOX utilizes in its advanced hearing aids and home entertainment A/V speakers, the AV70 both boosts audio frequencies in the range of speech and suppresses background noise. AccuVoice technology literally "lifts" dialogue out of phone calls or TV programming, so voices can be heard more clearly and succinctly. The net result is that words stand out and are easier to understand.

Versatility is the AV70's middle name. The speaker is Bluetooth capable and can handle a wired connection as well. Simple topside buttons allow for the activation/deactivation of AccuVoice, volume, pause/restart video – and even phone answer and hang-up.

The new ZVOX AV70 is priced at $99.99 and is available now on ZVOX.com.

ZVOX: A New Kind of Hearing Company.

Committed to enhancing and discovering hearing solutions for almost 20 years, ZVOX was founded in 2003 by two long-time consumer electronics veterans. From its start as a traditional home theater speaker company, ZVOX soon gained success and industry recognition for its line of critically acclaimed sound bars and SoundBases. In 2014, ZVOX introduced a landmark technology that would change the company's focus and establish it as the unrivalled leader in dialogue clarity enhancement. ZVOX's patented AccuVoice technology uses advanced algorithms to mimic the function of a hearing aid, resulting in a dramatically new level of dialogue boosting and voice clarity. With the launch of its first AccuVoice TV Speaker, ZVOX created a new category of dialogue clarifying soundbars, speakers and headphones and found a broader audience among the over-fifty demographic and consumers with mild hearing loss. Today ZVOX offers a variety of hearing-related products including speakers, wireless headphones, and hearing aids. Based in Swampscott, MA. ZVOX sells though zvox.com, Amazon, Walmart.com, and selected retailers.

