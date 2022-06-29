New ZVOX Sound Bar Features Industry-Disrupting Voice Clarity Technology So You Hear Every Word of TV Dialogue

The ZVOX AV355 features 12 levels of patented AccuVoice technology, a neodymium-powered virtual subwoofer, voice assistant compatibility and realistic virtual surround sound.

It's also just 2.2" high, with three stylish grille color options.

SWAMPSCOTT, Mass., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZVOX, the industry leader in dialogue clarification technology, has introduced a freshly designed ultra-slim sound bar, the AV355. This low-profile speaker is the latest in ZVOX's best-selling line of AccuVoice® TV speakers. The sound bar offers six levels of the company's patented hearing aid technology that lifts voices out from the rest of the soundtrack, as well as six levels of its new SuperVoice technology, which "softens" background sounds, so they don't interfere with voice intelligibility. Unlike competing products, the ZVOX algorithms boost and clarify voices without any significant volume or tonal change to other parts of the soundtrack. The AV355 is available now at ZVOX.com Amazon.com and Walmart.com for $199.99.

ZVOX AV355 Soundbar with Dialogue Clarifying Technology

The AV355 includes both digital and analog input options so it works with virtually any TV. The big, immersive sound is generated by three high-performance speakers with powerful neodymium magnets, along with a "virtual subwoofer" technology for extra bass. It also includes another ZVOX signature innovation, its Output Leveling feature that tames loud commercials instantly. The speaker has voice assistant compatibility so users can connect it with Amazon® Echo® products. Finally, ZVOX's PhaseCue® virtual surround technology delivers the room-filling 3D sound from this compact sound bar cabinet measuring 24" w x 2.2" h x 3.5" d. The AV355 is housed in a sleek, black molded cabinet with a colored steel grille available in black, bronze or graphite.

The AV355 is purpose-designed to merge seamlessly and effortlessly with a user's current home entertainment system. For total user convenience, it can easily be programmed to work with any remote control. The inconspicuous yet elegant molded cabinet is strong and light, with a large, easy-to-read display that makes set-up and control a snap. And at just 24" wide and 2.2" high, the AV355 fits about anywhere and is easy to install either above, below, or next to any flatscreen TV.

Noted ZVOX CEO Tom Hannaher. "Our proprietary AccuVoice technology is the 'gold standard' for clear voice reproduction. We have implemented a number of techniques used in the world of audiology to make dialogue easy to understand, even at low volumes. But the AV355 also excels with music and big movie soundtracks. The neodymium speakers create big, high-fidelity sound including surprising bass out of a slim, stylish cabinet that fits underneath most TVs."

ZVOX: A New Kind of Hearing Company.

Committed to enhancing and discovering hearing solutions for over 18 years, ZVOX was founded in 2003 by two long-time consumer electronics veterans. From its start as a traditional home theater speaker company, ZVOX soon gained success and industry recognition for its line of critically acclaimed sound bars and SoundBases. In 2014, ZVOX introduced a landmark technology that would change the company's focus and establish it as the unrivalled leader in dialogue clarity enhancement. ZVOX's patented AccuVoice technology uses advanced algorithms to mimic the function of a hearing aid, resulting in a dramatically new level of dialogue boosting and voice clarity. With the launch of its AV200 AccuVoice TV Speaker, ZVOX created a new category of dialogue clarifying soundbars, speakers and headphones and found a broader audience among the over-fifty-five demographic and consumers with mild hearing loss. Today ZVOX offers a variety of hearing-related products including speakers, wireless headphones, and hearing aids. Based in Swampscott, MA, ZVOX sells though zvox.com, Amazon, Home Shopping Network, and selected retailers including Magnolia stores within Best Buy locations.

