New Zylo Insights Instantly Surfaces Highest-Impact SaaS Optimization Recommendations to Drive Immediate Action

INDIANAPOLIS, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zylo , the leading enterprise SaaS management platform, today launched its latest product innovation, Zylo Insights. With Insights, SaaS managers can easily take action on Zylo's data-driven recommendations to optimize their SaaS portfolio.

"Many solutions today provide mountains of data, but no easy path to find those insights or - most importantly - take action on them," said Ian Runyon, VP of Product at Zylo. "With Insights, we've created an experience where customers can make sense of their SaaS usage and subscription data and take action, all from one screen."

Zylo Insights allows SaaS managers to go from insights to action in an instant, by delivering a personalized and prioritized view of optimization recommendations that will make the most impact. Insights leverages two types of recommendations to drive SaaS optimization:

Usage Insights , which offer recommendations to downgrade or deprovision licenses based on actual usage of the application.

, which offer recommendations to downgrade or deprovision licenses based on actual usage of the application. Portfolio Insights, which provide a clear view into the current state of your SaaS stack - surfacing newly discovered subscriptions, recently expired contracts and duplicate subscriptions.

Usage Insights are available in the Insights tab of the Zylo platform today and Portfolio Insights will be available at the end of July.

"Zylo Insights is a critical evolution of the License Optimization Insights and the License Optimization Workflows that we released earlier this year. We're making it easier than ever to demystify the data and take action to optimize your SaaS portfolio," said Eric Christopher, co-founder and CEO of Zylo. "This release is further proof of our industry leadership and experience delivering the tools CIOs and their teams need to ensure adoption and get the greatest return on their SaaS investments."

The launch of Zylo Insights comes during a season of tremendous growth for Zylo, which recently received a strategic investment from Coupa Ventures , announced a new office expansion and celebrated its 5-year anniversary.

To learn more about Zylo, visit https://zylo.com/ .

About Zylo

Zylo's mission is to empower companies to embrace the rapid growth of SaaS by controlling costs and risks while improving employee effectiveness. By providing visibility into SaaS spend and utilization, Zylo delivers a comprehensive SaaS system of record, empowering business leaders to discover, optimize and govern their SaaS investments. As the leader in SaaS management solutions, Zylo is trusted by enterprises worldwide to provide employees easy access to secure and compliant applications, while reducing operational burden. For more information, visit https://zylo.com/ .

Media Contact:

Jena Sullivan

Walker Sands

[email protected]

312-319-7661

SOURCE Zylo

Related Links

https://zylo.com/

