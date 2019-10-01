New Zynx Health Tool Streamlines Data Extraction from Cerner EHRs

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynx Health™, market leader in providing evidence- and experience-based clinical improvement solutions since 1996, announced today the release of Import Manager, a new tool that delivers streamlined data importing from Cerner electronic health records (EHRs) systems to Zynx Health's Knowledge Analyzer™ knowledge management solution.

Specifically, Import Manager's functionality enables healthcare organizations to extend the value of their Cerner EHRs by streamlining the import of PowerPlans (Cerner order sets) into Zynx Knowledge Analyzer.

Previously, importing PowerPlans into Knowledge Analyzer required several manual processes. With Import Manager, Cerner EHR users have a new tool that simplifies and speeds the import of PowerPlans with increased accuracy and features the enhanced display of PowerPlans within Knowledge Analyzer.

"As the depth and breadth of medical evidence continues to expand, clinical decision support takes on increased importance as a means of optimizing processes to ensure the best health outcomes and revenues," said Charles Tuchinda, MD, MBA, president of Zynx Health Zynx Health. "Import Manager helps healthcare organizations extend the value of their Cerner EHRs by enabling increased efficiencies for analyzing and optimizing evidence-based content and clinical processes."

Knowledge Analyzer helps ensure that clinical processes deliver the best patient outcomes, revenues, and reputation. Designed to evaluate and optimize clinical content and processes, Knowledge Analyzer is a knowledge management solution that maximizes the value of EHRs.

Visit booth #859 at the Cerner Health Conference (October 7-9) in Kansas City to learn more about Import Manager and the exciting work Zynx is doing with Lumynz and HeatheIntent, or contact us at zynxhealth.com.

About Zynx Health

Zynx Health, part of the Hearst Health network, provides healthcare professionals with vital information and processes that guide care decisions and reduce complexity across the entire patient journey in a way that leads to healthier lives for all. Zynx is a pioneer and market leader in evidence- and experience-based clinical solutions that help health systems improve patient outcomes, financial outcomes, clinical engagement, and technology performance. With Zynx Health, healthcare organizations exceed industry demands for delivering high-quality care at lower costs under value-based reimbursement models. To learn more, visit zynxhealth.com or call 888.996.9435.

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person's health journey. Each year in the U.S., care guidance from Hearst Health reaches 85 percent of discharged patients, 205 million insured individuals, 77 million home health visits and 3.2 billion dispensed prescriptions. The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health, MCG, Homecare Homebase, MHK (formerly MedHOK—Medical House of Knowledge) and Hearst Health Ventures. Hearst also holds a minority interest in the precision medicine and oncology analytics company M2Gen. Follow Hearst Health on Twitter @HearstHealth or LinkedIn @Hearst-Health.





