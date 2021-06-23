NEWA - The world's first RF based energy device cleared by the FDA, over the counter home use wrinkle reduction

RF energy based systems are one of the most effective technologies used by dermatologists, plastic surgeons and aesthetic doctors worldwide for face and body skin tightening and lifting, says Dr Yoram Harth, Board Certified Dermatologist. The NEWA is the world's first home device that uses the same medical grade RF technology used in high end professional clinics. The controlled heat produced by the NEWA triggers the skin fibroblasts to naturally produce new, more active collagen and elastic fibers, tightening and lifting the skin and reducing wrinkles and promoting healthier, rejuvenated skin. EndyMed's clinical studies have shown significant wrinkle reduction after as little as 4 weeks of NEWA use.

"The skin loses 1-2% of its collagen each year. Loss of collagen results in the creation of wrinkles and saggy, older looking skin. A recent study performed in an internationally renowned research lab in New York confirmed a significant increase in dermal collagen level, an increase of as much as 3.8% of collagen generation starting after just one month of NEWA treatments, with a continued increase in collagen at the 12 week follow up."

*Based on clinical study by Neil S Sadick & Yoram Harth

The unique, sophisticated technology incorporated in the NEWA treatment system allows, for the first time, the use of the highly effective, painless and safe 3DEEP treatment in the home setting. While lotions and creams treat the appearance of wrinkles on the skins surface, RF energy-based devices like the NEWA work deep under the skin's surface where wrinkles begin to form, to stimulate the body's production of new collagen and elastin. Optimal safe heating by the NEWA triggers the body's natural healing process to eliminate damaged tissue and rebuild the skin's natural support.

About EndyMed Medical

EndyMed Medical ltd., established in 2007, is a medical device company that develops and commercializes energy based aesthetic treatment systems for the professional and home use markets. EndyMed's proprietary 3DEEP radiofrequency technology is a unique solution for wrinkle reduction, fractional skin resurfacing, microneedle RF collagen remodeling, face and neck, skin tightening and body contouring. For more information about the NEWA Skin Care System, please see our websites at http://www.MYNEWA.com.

