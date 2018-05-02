Newalta Announces Date for First Quarter 2018 Results and Conference Call

Newalta's management will review financial results for the first quarter of 2018. The call will be hosted by John Barkhouse, President and CEO, and Linda Dietsche, Executive Vice President and CFO.

To participate in the teleconference, please call 647-427-7450 or toll free 888- 231-8191. To access the simultaneous webcast, please visit www.newalta.com. For those unable to listen to the live call, a taped broadcast will be available at www.newalta.com and, until midnight on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, by dialing 855-859-2056 and using pass code 2829719.

Newalta is a leading provider of innovative engineered environmental solutions that enable customers to reduce disposal, enhance recycling and recover valuable resources from oil and gas exploration and production waste streams. We simplify the critical challenges of sustainable environmental practices through the use of advanced processing capabilities deployed through a differentiated business model. We serve customers onsite directly at their operations and through a network of locations throughout North America. Our proven processes and excellent record of safety make us the first-choice provider of sustainability-enhancing services for oil and gas customers. With a highly skilled team of people, more than a two-decade track record of innovation and a commitment to commercializing new solutions, Newalta is positioned for sustained future growth and improvement. We are Sustainability SimplifiedTM. Newalta trades on the TSX as NAL. For more information, visit www.newalta.com.

