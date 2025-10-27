Newark Demo Day Celebrates the "Mindful Revolution," Showcasing Startups Driving Tech for Good

Event highlights Newark's growing innovation ecosystem and commitment to purpose-driven entrepreneurship

NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 14, Newark Demo Day, part of Newark Tech Week, brought together founders, investors and innovators at The Newark Museum of Art for an afternoon celebrating technology that puts people first. Presented by Audible, Newark Alliance, Invest Newark, Prudential Financial, New Jersey Innovation Institute (NJII), Lair East Labs, Rutgers University, HAX, New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA), and AlphaROC, this year's event showcased startups advancing the "Mindful Revolution"—innovation that prioritizes human well-being, ethical practices, and a sustainable future.

Hosted by Chris Witherspoon, CEO and Founder of Popviewers and an NBC Entertainment contributor, Newark Demo Day featured 20 early-stage companies from across New Jersey and beyond, with 10 selected to pitch live on stage before a panel of industry judges. The judging panel included NJIT's Dr. Kathleen Naasz, Professor and Executive Director of Student Entrepreneurship; HAX's Joseph Oliveira, Workshop Manager and Forum Ventures' Lauren Roberts, Associate.

Startups pitching included Counter, Orgo, Plain Sight, VacayIt, Clarista, Penelope, Simsi, Seismi, OppyAI and Pitrade—ventures tackling challenges across fintech, sustainability, AI, and community engagement.

The $5,000 grand prize was awarded to Orgo, a Newark-based startup led by female founder Zoya Lehrer and a proud participant in Audible's Business Attraction program. Orgo is reimagining how sports families navigate their days with the first shared calendar platform built specifically for youth sports logistics. By integrating team schedules, prep and travel times, and carpools into a single, real-world itinerary, Orgo empowers parents and young athletes to stay coordinated, arrive prepared, and keep the entire crew on the same page.

Two other startups, Penelope and Counter, were named finalists for their outstanding presentations.

"We're honored to be recognized at Newark Demo Day," said Zoya Lehrer, Co-Founder and CEO of Orgo. "Orgo was born out of the very real logistical challenges that millions of sports families like my own experience every day. We're building a solution that makes time visible, collaboration effortless, and change manageable. The ultimate mission is to support more parents so they can keep more kids in the game, longer."

"Newark Demo Day demonstrates the strength of our city's innovation ecosystem and the values that drive it," said Aaron Meyerson, Chief Innovation Economy Officer at Invest Newark and Newark Alliance. "We're proud to provide the opportunity to showcase the talent and promise of Newark and New Jersey tech companies. These firms are creating the next chapter of Newark's future, and we're here to cheer them on."

"The energy at this year's Demo Day shows how far Newark's startup ecosystem has come," said Citi Medina, Founder of EqualSpace, which produces Newark Tech Week. "These founders are showing that innovation can thrive when it's grounded in purpose and inclusion."

Newark Tech Week, founded in 2013 by Emily Manz, Invest Newark's Chief Business Development Officer and Director of Marketing, has grown into a five-day celebration of technology and culture with more than 2,000 participants and 18 events across the city. "Demo Day has become a platform for collaboration and visibility," said Manz. "It reinforces Newark's identity as a city that welcomes entrepreneurs who want to make an impact."

"Newark Demo Day exemplifies what makes our city's innovation ecosystem special: founders who understand that the best technology serves human needs and strengthens communities," said Aisha Glover, Global Head of Urban Innovation at Audible. "As a longtime anchor of Newark's tech community, we're proud to support entrepreneurs who are building purposeful solutions while fostering a more vibrant and equitable city."

"Newark has been Prudential's home for 150 years. Our commitment to this city runs deep and we're constantly finding new ways to innovate, right in our own neighborhood," said Nina Edwards, Vice President of Emerging Technology and Innovation at Prudential Financial.

"It's inspiring to see the future of tech also taking root here and we're proud to support the ecosystem that's driving it forward. Newark Demo Day provides a powerful platform to spotlight the incredible talent and innovation emerging in our community and we're proud to be involved."

