Newark Enrolls Annual All Schools Fair Draws Thousands

News provided by

Newark Board of Education

09 Nov, 2023, 12:25 ET

NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, November 4, the Newark Enrolls All Schools Fair kicked off the school enrollment cycle for next school year with tremendous energy as eager families flocked to Newark Vocational High School to explore the diverse educational opportunities offered by the city's schools. With a staggering turnout of thousands, the fair culminated with the official launch of Newark Enrolls, the universal enrollment system, for the 2024-25 school year.

Families seized the opportunity to have one-on-one interactions with school representatives from elementary schools, high schools, charter schools, and private pre-K providers. This gives new students or those in transitional grades the freedom to select up to eight schools of their choice. This year's All Schools Fair is well on its way to surpassing last year's participation, as evidenced by the applications submitted within hours of opening the Newark Enrolls application portal. The Newark Enrolls application is now open for all who are interested in attending our schools to apply.

Superintendent León expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming school enrollment cycle, "This annual event continues to be one of my favorites because it embodies the collective spirit of our community's commitment to education and the boundless potential of our students."

"Each year, the All Schools Fair consistently raises the bar, and this Saturday was no exception," Board President Council commented. "I appreciate the opportunity it affords my fellow board members and me to engage directly with families," he added.

Families have until February 2, 2024, at 11:59 pm to make their selection. Families are encouraged to visit the enhanced application website at newarkenrolls.org. In addition to exploring each school's profile and viewing their promotional videos, families can easily view a printable version of the Newark Enrolls Guidebook, FAQs, the Enrollment Timeline, and research schools viewable by grade and specialty. Newark Enrolls serves as an equitable, transparent, and seamless path to access the city's schools. This comprehensive system covers all district schools, private prekindergarten providers, and participating charter schools, administered by the District and powered by the SchoolMint platform. Newark Enrolls … A Choice for All Students.

For additional information, visit newarkenrolls.org.

About Newark Public Schools

The Newark Public Schools is the largest school district in New Jersey and dates back to 1676. The District currently enrolls over 39,000 students in 63 schools. After more than two decades of state operation and returning to local control in 2018, the District has opened nine new schools under Superintendent León's leadership, with an additional portfolio of new options to be announced in the coming months and years. The Newark Board of Education serves as a beacon of educational excellence, dedicated to nurturing the potential of every student. With a commitment to innovation, inclusivity, and fostering a love for learning, the District continues to shape future generations and make a positive impact within the community.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Nancy J. Deering, Acting Communications Director
[email protected]

SOURCE Newark Board of Education

Also from this source

Superintendent León Convenes the High School Redesign Strategy Fall Partners Meeting

Superintendent León Convenes the High School Redesign Strategy Fall Partners Meeting

In October, Superintendent León convened the Fall gathering of the High School Redesign Strategy Partners, including comprehensive high school...

The Newark Public Schools Delivers Six Presentations at the Council of the Great City Schools 67th Annual Fall Conference

The Newark Public Schools is proud to announce its recent facilitation of six prestigious speaking sessions at the 67th Council of the Great City...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.