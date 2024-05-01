Newark Native Mohamed Kamara Selected as 158th Draft Pick by the Miami Dolphins

NEWARK, N.J., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohamed Kamara, a standout player during his tenure at Newark's Central High School, left an indelible mark on the school and on the field, earning the recognition of 2nd team All-State. His athleticism continued post-graduation when he committed to Colorado State University (CSU) as a 3-star recruit. At CSU, he exceeded expectations, earning the title of Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year.

On Saturday, April 27, 2024, his journey reached new heights when he was selected by the Miami Dolphins as the 158th pick in the NFL Draft, a testament to his skill, determination, and passion for the game.

"We are ecstatic to witness Mohamed Kamara's ascent in his football career," exclaimed Principal Terri Mitchell. "As a distinguished alumnus of Central High School, Mohamed has brought immense pride to our school community through his outstanding achievements both on and off the field. We are confident that his stellar performance will continue to illuminate the NFL, leaving an enduring impact on the league."

Superintendent Roger Leόn expressed with pride "Kamara's selection serves as an inspiration to aspiring athletes in Newark Public Schools and beyond, demonstrating that with hard work, perseverance, and a steadfast belief in oneself, anything is possible". He added, "We extend our sincerest congratulations to this remarkable achievement and to send him our warmest wishes for a prosperous career in the NFL".

"Kamara's success not only exemplifies his exceptional athletic talent, but also serves as an example of what can be achieved with focus and determination," said Board President Hasani Council.

Kamara graduated from Central High School, obtained a Bachelor's in Human Development and Family Studies from Colorado State University, where he is currently enrolled in a Master's Degree program.

As Kamara embarks on this new chapter of his career, the city of Newark stands proudly behind him, rallying around one of its own as he takes on the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. The entire community eagerly anticipates watching Kamara's continued success on the field and beyond, knowing that he will always carry the spirit of Newark with him wherever he goes.

About Newark Public Schools

The Newark Public Schools is the largest school district in New Jersey and dates back to 1676. The District currently enrolls over 39,000 students in 63 schools. After more than two decades of state operation and upon return to local control in 2018, the District has opened 9 new schools under Superintendent León's leadership with an additional portfolio of new options to be announced in the coming months and years. The Newark Board of Education serves as a beacon of educational excellence, dedicated to nurturing the potential of every student. With a commitment to innovation, inclusivity, and fostering a love for learning, the District continues to shape future generations and make a positive impact within the community.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Nancy J. Deering, Acting Communications Director

[email protected]

SOURCE Newark Board of Education