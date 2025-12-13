Newark Winter Village Returns, Bringing Winter Magic to the City Through January 4

Festivals United Newark (FUN) brings ice skating, ice go-karts, and igloos to Mulberry Commons Park

NEWARK, N.J., Dec. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Newark Winter Village has returned to Mulberry Commons Park, transforming the heart of downtown Newark into a festive winter destination. Presented as part of Festivals United Newark (FUN), the seasonal attraction offers ice skating, ice go-karts, private igloos, live entertainment, and an expanded holiday marketplace, drawing thousands of residents and visitors to the city throughout the holiday season. Today, youth from Nassan's Place, Brick4Kidz, and the Boys & Girls Club of Newark filled Mulberry Commons with laughter and movement as they skated, rode bumper cars, and embraced the magic of winter in the city. Marcy DePina, Executive Director of the Newark City Parks Foundation, was present, reinforcing the city's ongoing commitment to vibrant downtown public spaces.

Winter Village FUN

The buzz around Newark Winter Village isn't contained to Mulberry Commons. As thousands of visitors lace up skates, race ice go-karts, and gather in glowing igloos throughout the season, the festival's unmistakable magic is capturing attention far beyond Newark's borders. The Village continues to position the city as a winter destination while showcasing how public spaces can be activated to spark joy, connection, and community pride.

"Newark Winter Village is about creating shared experiences that bring families together and celebrate who we are as a city," said First Lady Linda Baraka. "This is what it looks like when culture, creativity, and community come together in a public space." That momentum is powered regularly by Baraka, founder of Newark Winter Village and the driving force who organizes and hosts the beloved event each year. A constant and visible presence, she ensures the Village delivers on its promise of joy, access, and authentic community connection.

The Village also welcomed siblings Michele and Jordan Morgan of The Morgans of Newark, who visited alongside Michele's husband, award-winning actor and Newark native Tobias Truvillion, in support of the celebration. The Morgan family underwrote the Winter Village skating rink to help ensure access for children and families throughout the season. "When we were kids, we skated in our sneakers," said Michele Morgan. "Being able to support the rink and provide skate rentals for today's kids is incredibly meaningful. It's our way of giving back to the city that raised us."

Newark Winter Village also became the backdrop for a heartfelt surprise. Shane McKay of Long Island proposed to Ayana Perkins of the Bronx inside one of the Village's heated igloos, beautifully decorated by Ayana's family and friends. She said YES, transforming a winter night into a moment of celebration, love, and unforgettable magic.

Open now through January 4, 2026, Newark Winter Village invites residents and visitors to enjoy a festive, family-friendly destination in the heart of downtown Newark. In addition to ice skating, go-karts, and cozy igloos, the expanded holiday marketplace features rotating local vendors and food trucks—including Newark vs. Everybody, Love of Neighbor, Hitting Ur Belly, and Big Roc's Deli—making the Village a one-stop destination for seasonal fun, shopping, and community celebration.

For more information visit: http://www.festivalsunitednewark.org

About Festivals United Newark | www.festivalsunitednewark.org

Funded through a $1.5 million grant awarded to the Newark Alliance from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority, Festivals United Newark (FUN) is a unique partnership of leading festival and event organizers in the City of Newark, NJ. For the first time, Newark's major festival planners have come together to form a coalition of the city's most beloved cultural events. Together under one umbrella, FUN members include AfroBeat Fest, Halsey Festival, Lincoln Park Music Festival, Newark Arts Festival, Newark Pride, and Newark Winter Village, all in partnership with the Newark City Parks Foundation. FUN ensures a summer, fall, and winter filled with music, art, food and community. FUN is more than just a name – it's a movement.

SOURCE Festivals United Newark (FUN)