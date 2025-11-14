Newark's La Casa de Don Pedro Opens 'El Barrio Wellness,' Reviving City Landmark for a New Era of Community Health

Backed by local partners and $1.2 million in investment, the new center delivers equitable care rooted in community experience

NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, La Casa de Don Pedro, one of Newark, N.J.'s leading community development organizations, celebrated the grand opening of the $1.2 million El Barrio Wellness, a comprehensive mental health center located at 76 Clinton Ave., the former home of fellow community development organization, El Club del Barrio.

Attendees, including Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, gather for the ribbon cutting of El Barrio Wellness, operated by Newark nonprofit La Casa de Don Pedro, on Nov. 13, 2025.

Once a haven for Puerto Rican families and a pillar of support during Newark's HIV/AIDS and drug crises in the 1980s, the three-story brick building has been reimagined to meet one of today's most pressing challenges: community mental health. Its revival marks the next chapter for a site that has long symbolized mutual aid, cultural identity and resilience for generations of Newark residents.

"El Barrio Wellness represents the kind of community-centered investment that defines Newark's future. This facility isn't just about access to healthcare, it's about empowerment, dignity and opportunity for our residents," said Newark Mayor Ras Baraka. "By bringing preventive services, education and wellness resources directly into the neighborhood, La Casa de Don Pedro is helping us build a stronger, healthier Newark from the ground up."

El Barrio Wellness offers bilingual, trauma-informed counseling for children, adults and families, delivered through a Liberation Health model which acknowledges the cultural and systemic forces shaping mental health. Services include individual and family therapy, group sessions and community workshops – all designed to meet people where they are, in a space that reflects their lived experiences.

"Too often, solutions come from outside our neighborhoods," said Peter T. Rosario, president and CEO of La Casa de Don Pedro. "El Barrio Wellness is built by the people it serves and is rooted in the same spirit that made 'El Club del Barrio' a beacon decades ago. We're proud to honor that legacy while creating a new one focused on emotional wellness, dignity and hope. I expect our wellness center to be a pillar in the Newark community."

Backed by a range of community supporters, including RWJBarnabas Health and the New Jersey Department of Children and Families, El Barrio Wellness represents a major step forward in expanding access to equitable care. The facility will grow to host 15-20 clinicians in its next phase, offering both in-person and telehealth sessions, with future plans to include early-childhood, school-based and preventative mental health programs that address the full continuum of care.

"RWJBarnabas Health is proud to support the new El Barrio Wellness and partner with La Casa de Don Pedro in expanding access to locally informed mental health services in Newark," said Balpreet Grewal-Virk, PhD, senior vice president, community health, RWJBarnabas Health. "La Casa de Don Pedro is a trusted neighbor and catalyst for change in the city. Their deep commitment to community support reflects the very heart of RWJBarnabas Health's mission to build and sustain healthier communities. Together, we're creating spaces that break barriers, build trust and bring hope and healing to those who need it most."

"This center is about reclaiming a sacred space for our community," said Dr. Enmanuel Mercedes, licensed psychologist and project director for El Barrio Wellness. "We're blending professional clinical care with cultural wisdom, so that Newark residents can find healing that feels like home. Our goal isn't just to provide therapy; it's to change how people think about wellness and belonging."

The initiative is part of La Casa de Don Pedro's broader effort to tackle health inequities in Newark and beyond. Over the past decade, La Casa de Don Pedro has expanded its work in behavioral health, housing stability and family support – recognizing that mental wellness is a cornerstone of economic mobility and community safety.

"El Barrio Wellness is proof that when Newark invests in Newark, everyone benefits," said Patrick O. Council, South Ward councilman. "It's a powerful reminder that our city's greatest strength has always been its people and their ability to rebuild, renew and lead. This project reflects the very best of Newark's collaborative spirit."

By breathing new life into a site that once served as a cultural and social anchor, La Casa de Don Pedro is ensuring that the legacy of El Club del Barrio continues – not as a relic of the past, but as a living, healing institution for the present and future. Founded in the 1970s as a neighborhood club supporting Newark families, the original El Club del Barrio grew to offer daycare, ESL classes and HIV/AIDS outreach during some of the city's most challenging decades. Its eventual transformation into El Barrio Wellness, operated by La Casa de Don Pedro, builds directly on that tradition of care, connection and community leadership.

This week's grand opening celebration included remarks from Mayor Ras Baraka and other community leaders, along with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and guided tours of the restored building. The space features therapy rooms, family meeting spaces and areas for youth engagement and creative expression.

About La Casa de Don Pedro

La Casa de Don Pedro, Inc. (LCDP) was founded in 1972 by a group of local activists seeking to establish educational and charitable programs to meet the needs of Newark's Puerto Rican community. Named in honor of Don Pedro Albizu Campos, LCDP has since evolved to become the largest Latinx-led organization in the state of New Jersey, serving 50,000 Newark and Essex County residents annually under three central pillars: Early Childhood (Prenatal, Early Head Start, Head Start and Pre-K); Healthy Homes (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program [LIHEAP], Weatherization, Lead Remediation/Abatement); and Community Empowerment (Women & Family Center, Immigration, Workforce Readiness, Youth Enrichment, Housing & Home Ownership Support, and Community Organizing). Be sure to follow @lacasanwk on all social media platforms; and for more information, visit lacasadedonpedro.org.

