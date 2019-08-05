Newater July 2019 Business Highlights

YANTAI, China, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEWA) (''Newater,'' or the ''Company''), a leading company specializing in development, production and application of DTRO equipment and systems used in wastewater filtration, today released its business highlights for July 2019.

In April 2018, Newater shipped six DTRO systems to a landfill site in Shenyang, China. Newater was engaged to treat 520,000 tons of residual landfill leachate as Phase 1 of the project. On July 5th , 2019 Newater completed the entire Phase 1 leachate volume six month ahead of projected deadline. To recognize of the excellence of work and outstanding product quality, the customer awarded the Phase 2 contract to Newater to continuously treat its leachate into 2020.

On July 11th, Newater successfully installed a 100 T/Day DTRO system in Penglai, China. This marks Newater's first seawater desalination project. Drinking water was provided to more than 4,000 residents and tourists who were under limited water supply previously.

On July 12th, Newater held its first DTRO product event in Yantai to demonstrate and promote DTRO technology and product application. The event has more than 180 participants and more than 100 EPC companies joined the event and visited Newater's state-of-art automated production line. On August 16, Newater will hold its second DTRO product event in Yantai and further promote its new DTRO module competitive pricing plan.

On July 26th, Newater presented at the Chinese Mining Wastewater Conference in Yinchuan, China. The event attracted more than 200 enterprises and 400 participants from mining and coal chemical industry all over China. During the conference, Newater presented its project at Shaanxi coal chemical industrial park and showcased how its DTRO technology can solve the existing issues in ZLD of mining wastewater.

About Newater Technology, Inc.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Yantai, China, Newater, operating its business through its wholly owned subsidiary Yantai Jinzheng Eco-Technology Co., Ltd. ("Jinzheng"). Newater is a service provider and manufacturer of membrane filtration equipments and engineered systems that are used in the treatment, recycling and discharge of wastewater using DTRO (Disk Tube Reverse Osmosis) and DTNF (Disk Tube Nano-Filtration) membranes. Newater also provides integrated technical solutions in engineering support and installation, technical advice and wastewater treatment services, and other project-related solutions to turn wastewater into reusable water. More information about the Company can be found at www.dtnewa.com

