Newater moving to new campus on Sept. 20, 2019

YANTAI, China, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEWA) ("Newater," "NEWA," "we," "our" or the "Company"), a developer, manufacturer and service provider of wastewater filtration products and systems, has announced that starting on Sept. 20th, 2019, Newater will be officially moved to its new campus at 1 Ruida Road, Laishan District, Yantai City, Shandong, 264003 P.R.C. Newater acquired the 9-arce land in 2018 and completed the construction of its state-of-art automated assembly line and production facility in 2018; the remaining offices and labs have moved in during 2019. The transition to the new campus marks a significant milestone of Newater's growth. Investors will have the opportunity to visit the new campus at Newater's 2019 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting on Oct 30, 2019.

On Sept. 5th, Newater organized a forum on the Chinese landfill leachate treatment in Shenyang, China. The event attracted more than 600 participants. During the conference, Newater shared its innovative solution of minimum liquid discharge (MLD) of leachate treatment and had open-sourced its system design to EPC customers.

About Newater Technology, Inc.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Yantai, China, Newater, operating its business through its wholly owned subsidiary Yantai Jinzheng Eco-Technology Co., Ltd., is a developer, manufacturer and service provider of wastewater filtration products and engineered systems. NEWA mainly uses Disk Tube Reverse Osmosis (DTRO) technology in wastewater filtration, Minimum Liquid Discharge (MLD) and Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD). Newater also provides design, consultancy and wastewater treatment services. More information about the Company can be found at www.dtnewa.com.

The Company's core business includes:

- MLD and ZLD of landfill leachate and industrial wastewater;

- ZLD of briny wastewater from coal mines;

- Separation and reuse of mixed salts from wastewater concentrate.

