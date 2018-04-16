Newater Technology, Inc. Announces its Technology was Selected by China's Ministry of Water Resources to be Promoted in China in 2018

The China Ministry of Water Resources promotes the expansion of advanced practical technologies for water conservancy in China. The Ministry encourages and guides the water industry in China to actively adopt advanced and practical technologies. In pursuit of this objective, the Ministry, by proclamation, selects new technologies to promote based on criteria such as technology, economy, and practicality. Newater was officially recognized by the China Ministry of Water Resources, when its Science and Technology Center included Newater's disk tube membrane technology, among 216 advanced technologies to be promoted in China in 2018, in its proclamation: "2018 Guide to Promote Advanced Practical Technology."

The selection process by the Ministry of Water Resources must meet specific criteria, such as: the technology being mature and economical; the technology having strong adaptability, and the technology being in use for at least one year in China.

"It is our great honor that our core technology, disk tube membrane technology, has been selected as one of the advanced technologies to be promoted by China's Ministry of Water Resources in China in 2018. We will continue to make great efforts to treat and recycle waste water," commented Mr. Yuebiao Li, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

About Newater Technology, Inc.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Yantai, Newater operates its business through its wholly owned subsidiary Jinzheng. Jinzheng specializes in the development, manufacture and sale of DTRO (Disk Tube Reverse Osmosis) and DTNF (Disk Tube Nano-Filtration) membranes for waste water treatment, recycling and discharge. Jinzheng provides integrated technical solutions in engineering support and installation, technical advice and services, and other project-related solutions to turn wastewater into valuable clean water.

The Company's products can be used across a wide spectrum of industries, including:

- Leachate from landfills - Power plant waste water - Wastewater from oil fields - Wastewater from gas production - High acid wastewater - Desalination

