Newater Technology, Inc. Announces Year 2020 Audited Financial Results

NEW YORK, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEWA) (''NEWA,'' ''we,'' ''our'' or the ''Company''), a leading company specializing in development, production and application of DTRO equipment and systems used in waste water filtration, today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020.

The year ended December 31, 2020 Financial Highlights (all comparisons to the year ended December 31, 2019):

Revenues increased by 36% from $37.6 million to $51.16 million in 2020, our revenue growth in the year 2020 resulted primarily from increased demand for our systems. These increases can be evidenced in the total revenue from project sales, number of end customers, and number of large-scale projects.

Cost of revenues increased by 43% from $21.7 million to $30.99 million in 2020, the increase in cost of revenues directly corresponded to the increase in revenue during the same year.

Gross profit increased by 27% from $15.9 million to $20.2 million in 2020, while the gross profit margin was 39% in 2020.

Net income (before currency translation loss) increased by 29% from $4.3 million to $5.6 million in 2020, and the net profit margin in 2020 was 11%.

Total assets increased by 19% from $78 million to $93 million in 2020 mainly driven by the purchasing of more inventories and prepayment made for a land use right.

Basic earnings per share was $0.51 in 2020, compared to $0. 40 in 2019 and $0. 67 in 2018.

Mr. Yuebiao Li, the Company's CEO, commented "We are pleased with our accomplishments in 2020, we overcame the impact of COVID-19 epidemic. In the depressed market, we overcame difficulties and exploited the huge market in coal mine drainage treatment by using the company's patented process package and we completed the construction and production of the project in the same year. We are pleased with the expansion of our business in the field of steel coking wastewater treatment as well."

In 2021, we will continue to make more efforts to skillfully apply our products to more wastewater treatment fields and undertake larger projects, in order to achieve company's eternal goal of "renewable resources (New Water) recycling."

About Newater Technology, Inc.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Yantai, China, Newater, operating its business through its wholly owned subsidiary Yantai Jinzheng Eco-Technology Co. Ltd., specializes in the development, manufacture and sale of DTRO (Disk Tube Reverse Osmosis) and DTNF (Disk Tube Nano-Filtration) membranes for waste water treatment, recycling and discharge. Newater provides integrated technical solutions in engineering support and installation, technical advice and services, and, and other project-related solutions to turn wastewater into valuable clean water. Newater also provides wastewater treatment services, such as landfill leachate treatment and purification services.

More information about the Company can be found at www.dtNEWA.com.

The Company's products can be used across a wide spectrum of industries, including:

Landfill leachate;

Wastewater from coal mines;

Industrial park common effluent; and

Briny wastewater.

F1-2 NEWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





December 31,



December 31,





2020



2019















ASSETS Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 4,462,530



$ 9,944,765

Restricted cash



-





4,021,177

Accounts receivable, net



18,038,582





11,293,625

Accounts receivable - related parties, net



8,806,238





2,392,087

Notes receivable



107,235





360,505

Inventories



21,737,156





13,715,369

Deferred cost of revenue



-





221,737

Advance to suppliers and other current assets, net



6,196,694





4,515,435

Advance to suppliers and other current asset - related parties



1,678,462





-

Total current assets



61,026,897





46,464,700



















Retentions receivable, non-current



4,651





734,140

Property, plant and equipment, net



22,538,664





24,611,862

Land use rights, net



2,093,873





2,008,096

Intangible asset, net



151,677





-

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net



93,848





141,016

Deposit on loan agreement



-





918,643

Long-term investments



1,074,142





2,997,419

Long-term prepaid expenses



6,252,109





184,320

Total assets

$ 93,235,861



$ 78,060,196



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities















Accounts payable and bank acceptance notes to vendors

$ 8,922,232



$ 8,099,529

Accounts payable - related parties



3,100,923





5,225,004

Loans due within one year



27,268,410





11,809,449

Due to related parties



5,785,045





-

Advances from customers



2,876,306





5,522,913

Advances from customers - related parties



23,898





7,254,968

Income tax payables



798,991





322,419

Accrued expenses and other payables



5,414,379





6,971,505

Operating lease liabilities, current



35,419





56,852

Deferred income, current



45,958





43,061

Total current liabilities



54,271,561





45,305,700



















Deferred income, non-current



-





43,061

Deferred tax liabilities



75,204





288,687

Operating lease liabilities, non-current



37,604





68,420

Long-term loans, less current portion and unamortized debt issuance costs



-





1,377,217

Total non-current liabilities



112,808





1,777,385

Total liabilities



54,384,369





47,083,085



















Shareholders' equity















Common shares ($0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized,10,809,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019)



10,809





10,809

Additional paid-in capital



26,303,348





26,303,348

Statutory reserves



2,941,715





2,267,219

Retained earnings



8,834,286





3,946,021

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



761,334





(1,550,286)

Total shareholders' equity



38,851,492





30,977,111

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 93,235,861



$ 78,060,196



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

F-3 NEWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME





For the Years ended December 31,





2020



2019



2018





















Net revenues

$ 26,350,543



$ 23,716,978



$ 25,973,963

Net revenues from related parties



24,808,223





13,857,014





21,066,741

Total revenues



51,158,766





37,573,992





47,040,704

Cost of revenues



30,284,897





20,233,998





20,474,072

Cost of revenues from related parties



706,401





1,450,627





5,669,252

Total cost of revenues



30,991,298





21,684,625





26,143,324

Gross profit



20,167,468





15,889,367





20,897,380

Operating expenses:























Selling, general and administrative expenses



13,143,993





10,148,039





12,025,924

Total operating expenses



13,143,993





10,148,039





12,025,924

Income from operations



7,023,475





5,741,328





8,871,456

Interest expense



1,757,396





1,087,051





658,290

Interest income



(73,344)





(38,328)





(26,632)

Government grants



(1,985,061)





(946,164)





(627,748)

Loss from equity investments



560,969





17,023





-

Other expenses (income)



215,501





(153,546)





(1,162)

Total other expenses (income)



475,461





(33,964)





2,748

Income before income taxes provisions



6,548,014





5,775,292





8,868,708

Income tax provisions



985,253





1,463,745





1,657,279

Net income



5,562,761





4,311,547





7,211,429

Other comprehensive income (loss)























Foreign currency translation adjustment



2,311,620





(378,069)





(1,159,084)

Total comprehensive income

$ 7,874,381



$ 3,933,478



$ 6,052,345



























Earnings per common share























Basic

$ 0.51



$ 0.40



$ 0.67

Diluted

$ 0.51



$ 0.40



$ 0.67

Weighted average common shares outstanding























Basic



10,809,000





10,809,000





10,809,000

Diluted



10,809,000





10,809,000





10,809,000



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

F-4 NEWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Number of Shares

Common Shares

Additional Paid-in Capital

Retained

Earnings

(Deficit)

Statutory Reserves

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income

(Loss)

Total Shareholder's Equity Balance, December 31, 2017



10,809,000

$ 10,809

$ 15,059,181

$ 5,228,733

$ 705,698

$ (13,133)

$ 20,991,288 Net income





















7,211,429















7,211,429 Statutory reserves





















(1,060,013)



1,060,013









- Foreign currency translation adjustment

































(1,159,084)



(1,159,084) Balance, December 31, 2018



10,809,000

$ 10,809

$ 15,059,181

$ 11,380,149

$ 1,765,711

$ (1,172,217)

$ 27,043,633 Net income





















4,311,547















4,311,547 Statutory reserves





















(501,508)



501,508









- Capital increase from retained earnings















11,244,167



(11,244,167)















- Foreign currency translation adjustment

































(378,069)



(378,069) Balance, December 31, 2019



10,809,000

$ 10,809

$ 26,303,348

$ 3,946,021

$ 2,267,219

$ (1,550,286)

$ 30,977,111 Net income





















5,562,761















5,562,761 Statutory reserves





















(674,496)



674,496









- Foreign currency translation adjustment

































2,311,620



2,311,620 Balance, December 31, 2020



10,809,000

$ 10,809

$ 26,303,348

$ 8,834,286

$ 2,941,715

$ 761,334

$ 38,851,492

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

F-5 NEWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





For the Years Ended December 31,



2020



2019



2018 Cash flows from operating activities















Net income

$ 5,562,761



$ 4,311,547



$ 7,211,429 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:





















Loss from equity method investments, net



560,969





17,023





- Depreciation and amortization expense



2,159,715





1,549,296





558,327 Deferred income taxes



(220,332)





892,548





(118,199) Allowance for credit losses



796,800





1,243,709





280,228 Amortization of debt issuance costs



161,911





324,221





103,772 Noncash lease expense



61,260





41,935





- Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment



35,587





1,367





13,256 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





















Accounts receivable, net



(6,683,358)





(1,509,728)





(5,327,278) Accounts receivable - related parties, net



(5,915,753)





(1,103,104)





(1,427,078) Notes receivable



262,542





(356,648)





(7,276) Inventories



(3,791,230)





(2,923,465)





(5,762,750) Deferred cost of revenue



223,880





117,910





383,382 Deferred cost of revenue – related party



-





-





1,765,856 Advances to suppliers and other current assets, net



(564,652)





(311,090)





(2,035,701) Advances to suppliers and other current asset - related parties



(1,587,875)





-





- Retentions receivable, non-current



736,837





(397,157)





(358,505) Deposit - related party



-





10,134





(10,583) Other non-current assets





-



-





- Accounts payable and bank acceptance notes to vendors



247,588





2,839,752





996,619 Accounts payable - related parties



(2,341,946)





1,896,054





3,269,238 Deferred income



-





43,433





- Advances from customers



(2,855,229)





2,630,143





2,420,363 Advances from customers - related parties



(7,302,490)





6,733,465





(125,099) Deferred income, non-current



(43,478)





43,433





- Operating lease liabilities



(111,195)





(76,752)





- Income tax payables



430,333





(404,231)





267,988 Accrued expenses and other payables



(2,455,366)





(2,322,199)





(4,481,539) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



(22,632,721)





13,291,596





(2,383,550)























Cash flows from investing activities





















Cash paid for long-term investment



(2,873,522)





(3,015,119)





- Proceeds from disposal of long-term investment



4,574,914





-





- Purchase of intangible asset



(143,491)







-





Purchase of property, plant and equipment



(1,355,101)





(2,316,967)





(5,511,732) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment



40,805





427,261





22,072 Prepayment for property, plant and equipment



(5,862,026)





-





(73,227) Deposit on acquisition of subsidiary



-





-





(200,000) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



(5,618,421)





(4,904,825)





(5,762,887)























Cash flows from financing activities





















Proceeds from related parties



5,386,618





-





- Repayment to related parties



-





-





(9,703) Deposit on loan agreements



-





(503,939)





(473,698) Collection of deposits on loan agreements



911,809





-





- Proceeds from loans due within one year



25,405,697





7,454,711





11,493,557 Repayment of loans due within one year



(7,601,156)





(8,046,350)





(11,952,224) Proceeds from long-term loans



-





6,376,169





8,631,493 Payment of debt issuance costs



-





(335,938)





(284,219) Repayment of long-term loans



(5,762,171)





(7,736,415)





(730,595) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



18,340,797





(2,791,762)





6,674,611























Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



406,933





(124,050)





(404,956)























Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(9,503,412)





5,470,959





(1,876,782) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the year



13,965,942





8,494,983





10,371,765 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the year

$ 4,462,530



$ 13,965,942



$ 8,494,983























Supplemental cash flow information





















Cash paid for interest

$ 1,555,485



$ 608,431



$ 689,867 Cash paid for income taxes

$ 775,240



$ 977,755



$ 1,507,489























Non-cash investing and financing activities:





















Properties acquired with loans

$ -



$ -



$ 52,161 Liabilities assumed in connection with purchase of property, plant and equipment

$ 158,806



$ 2,980,582



$ 2,636,770 Operating expenses paid by related parties

$ -



$ -



$ 9,703 Property, plant and equipment transferred from inventories

$ 548,058



$ 2,791,339



$ 1,566,314 Transfer from prepayments to property, plant and equipment

$ 72,850



$ -



$ -























Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets





















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 4,462,530



$ 9,944,765



$ 2,461,501 Restricted cash



-





4,021,177





6,033,482 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 4,462,530



$ 13,965,942



$ 8,494,983

