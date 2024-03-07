Neway Creative's Inspiring Journey: Expanding Amidst Adversity to Unveil the Neway Innovation Hub in Downtown Mount Clemens

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neway Creative, a hidden gem coworking facility located in downtown Mount Clemens, proudly announces its move to a more dynamic location at 75 N. Main Street, 3rd floor, encompassing 5,100 square feet. The move marks a significant milestone for the COVID born startup and positions its Neway Innovation Hub as a beacon of hope for Macomb County residents, including youth.

75 N. Main Street Building

Founded amidst the uncertainty of the pandemic, Neway Creative is a standing testament to the resilience of entrepreneurship. "Our journey is more than a relocation, it's a story of defying odds and turning challenges into opportunities," said Shane Gianino, Founder of Neway Creative. "It's a story of community-driven entrepreneurship and inspiration," Gianino added.

At the heart of the Neway Innovation Hub is its mission to empower adolescents through the nonprofit arm Neway Works, Inc., a 501(c)(3) organization that provides youth mentoring and development services helping children identify their purpose.

With this collaboration, Neway Creative is proud to launch an art-therapy program in partnership with Neway Works supporting youth battling depression and anxiety. Events will be organized, providing a platform for teens to showcase their artwork for sale in a gallery-type setting, fostering creativity and self-expression as a means of mental health therapy.

The new space also features private therapy space tailored for counseling professionals, where adults and youth can receive treatment from licensed clinicians and psychologists. This initiative aims to remove barriers for clinical therapists and people from the community struggling with mental health challenges.

Each private office is equipped with HIPAA-compliant filing systems to ensure utmost privacy and an in-house revenue cycle management firm that works in the behavioral health space to assist with billing.

Adding to the intrigue, Neway Creative has a strategic alliance with the Southeast Michigan Chamber of Commerce, the fastest-growing chamber of commerce in the State of Michigan and the region's premier networking group, aiming to provide members with unparalleled opportunities for business growth through networking and collaboration.

Signature tenants of the Neway Innovation Hub include Pompano Beach, FL based Analytic Healthcare Solutions, Jim DiFalco Farm Bureau, Neway Works, Renovations Now, and SEO Plus CRO.

Executive private offices are available but filling up quickly.

Looking ahead, the Neway Innovation Hub is not just a coworking space, it's a canvas of possibilities, a dynamic environment designed to encourage community collaboration, fuel entrepreneurship, and foster economic growth.

As the County Seat of Mount Clemens continues to evolve as a hub for creativity and entrepreneurship, Neway Creative and its nonprofit arm, Neway Works, stand at the forefront ready to propel people toward new heights of prosperity.

To celebrate this four-year milestone, an open house networking event and ribbon-cutting ceremony will be announced soon.

About Neway Creative

Neway Creative is not just a coworking space, it's an embodiment of resilience, community, and innovation. Committed to fostering creativity and collaboration, Neway Creative provides a dynamic workspace environment, valuable resources, and strategic opportunities for businesses and innovators to thrive. For more information, visit www.newaycreative.com.

