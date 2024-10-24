Neway Works Hosts 3rd Annual Let's Shine Gala: A Night of Philanthropy and Celebration

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neway Works, Inc. is proud to announce its 3rd Annual Let's Shine Gala, hosted by WDIV Click on Detroit's Nick Monacelli as Master of Ceremonies. The gala will take place on Friday, November 22nd at the historic Edsel and Eleanor Ford House in Grosse Pointe Shores.

This year, the gala celebrates four years of transformative work in supporting student athletes in the metro Detroit area. The event will bring together local business and community leaders, dignitaries, and celebrities for an evening of philanthropy, community, and recognition.

Let's Shine Gala Ford House Master of Ceremonies Nick Monacelli

Nick Monacelli, known for his storytelling and deep connection with Detroit, will serve as Master of Ceremonies, guiding guests through a memorable night filled with live entertainment, delicious cuisine, a silent auction, and a special awards ceremony honoring individuals who have made a profound impact in advancing Neway Works' mission with the Better Together Award.

The Better Together Award recognizes that no one person or organization can create lasting change alone. It is the collaborative efforts of individuals, nonprofits, and community members that truly make a difference.

Better Together Award Honorees include:

Kristin Shaoni , Branch Manager, Flagstar Bank Headquarters.

, Branch Manager, Flagstar Bank Headquarters. Tomika L. Moch , Client and Community Relations Assistant Director, PNC Bank.

, Client and Community Relations Assistant Director, PNC Bank. Courtney C. Elledge , Vice President, Community Development Relationship Manager, Huntington Bank.

, Vice President, Community Development Relationship Manager, Huntington Bank. Kevin A. Watkins , External Affairs Market Manager for Southeast Michigan , and National African American Business Development Manager at Comerica Bank.

, External Affairs Market Manager for , and National African American Business Development Manager at Comerica Bank. John Long , Chief Operating Officer, Southeast Michigan Chamber of Commerce.

These honorees exemplify what it means to work together for the greater good, and their contributions have been instrumental in advancing Neway Works' mission of empowering student athletes.

"Our Let's Shine Gala is a celebration of the work we've done and the incredible individuals and businesses that help make it possible," said Shane Gianino, Founder and Executive Director of Neway Works. "We're thrilled to honor this year's Better Together Award recipients and continue building on the progress we've made."

The annual gala supports Neway Works' after-school program, Project Transformation, which focuses on mentorship, entrepreneurship, financial literacy, student athlete recruiting, and workforce development for young people in metro Detroit community. The proceeds will help expand their reach and deepen their impact in 2025.

This event is made possible thanks to the generosity of major corporate sponsors Comerica Bank, Farm Bureau Insurance The Terenzi Agency, Flagstar Bank, Huntington Bank, and PNC Bank.

Individuals and businesses are encouraged to purchase tickets as soon as possible at https://newayworks.org/lets-shine-gala/. Space is limited for this special night to unite and expected to sell out. Corporate sponsorships are available until Friday November 1, 2024.

For more information on sponsorship opportunities or event details, please contact Shane Gianino at [email protected] or (586) 333-3660.

Neway Works is proud to work with student athletes from high schools across Southeast Michigan, including Clintondale, Detroit Pershing, L'Anse Creuse Central, Mount Clemens, and Pontiac High School.

About Neway Works

Neway Works is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering youth by breaking down barriers and providing life-changing opportunities for personal growth, academic success, and career readiness. Through programs in education, entrepreneurship, financial literacy, workforce development, and student athlete recruiting, we equip young people with the tools, skills, and confidence to thrive in school, excel in life, and positively impact their communities. www.newayworks.org

SOURCE Neway Works, Inc.