NEWBEAUTY LAUNCHES DIGITAL GLP-1 EDUCATION PLATFORM: STEP BEYOND THE SCALE

CRANBURY, N.J., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NewBeauty , the definitive authority on all things beauty, has announced a new GLP-1 education platform to support the growing demand for credible content on these medications. Step Beyond the Scale is the ultimate resource for those who are interested in GLP-1s or already on their weight-loss journey, providing a comprehensive hub of vetted information, videos, tips and tricks.

Leveraging data from NewBeauty's annual State of Aesthetics report, it was determined that 30 percent of the brand's audience is currently taking GLP-1 medications, and an additional 30 percent is interested in taking them. Additionally, more than two-thirds of GLP-1 users have lost over 20 pounds, which is prompting a new wave of aesthetic goals.

Patients are actively seeking solutions to restore balance, strength and confidence.

Through Step Beyond the Scale, consumers gain access to a personalized, evidence-informed experience shaped with guidance from leading obesity-medicine doctors, aesthetic specialists and experts in nutrition, fitness and longevity. An interactive quiz guides users to one of four tailored journeys, ensuring they receive content and tools that match their stage, goals and needs. Each path features expert video insights, real patient stories and practical tips and tools to support every phase of the GLP-1 experience, with contributors providing insights across each step.

Journey 1: Considerers

Those who want to learn more about GLP-1s, how they work and what to expect

Journey 2: New Users

Those who are managing side effects, lifestyle shifts and social confidence

Journey 3: Achievers (in partnership with Merz Aesthetics)

Those who are addressing skin, hair and aesthetic changes (predominantly skin laxity) following major weight loss

Journey 4: Maintainers

Those who are looking for ways to sustain their success and refine their results

"With so many NewBeauty readers either taking or considering GLP-1s, we felt a responsibility to bring together the brightest providers and partners in this space to create a truly industry-leading patient education experience," says Mike Glaicar, CEO of NewBeauty. "Step Beyond the Scale was designed as a standalone platform that delivers the latest, most engaging content formats to meet readers wherever they are in their weight-loss journey. I'm incredibly proud of our team's dedication in building this comprehensive, evidence-informed resource. This initiative would not have been possible without the support of Merz Aesthetics, an outstanding partner fully committed to serving patients navigating aesthetic changes related to weight loss. NewBeauty continues to be inspired by Merz Aesthetics' leadership and is honored to have them as a foundational launch partner."

"We know that significant weight loss often creates new aesthetic goals and concerns for patients who have taken, or are currently taking, GLP-1s," says Patrick Urban, President of Merz Aesthetics North America. "As demand grows for solutions that address these evolving needs, Merz Aesthetics is committed to supporting patients holistically on their journey to look better, feel better and live better. Through innovative treatments and educational resources, we aim to ensure patients feel confident and informed about their options. We're proud to partner with NewBeauty on Step Beyond the Scale to provide expert guidance and a comprehensive platform that meets patients where they are."

