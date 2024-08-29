NewBeauty to Feature a Reader on the Cover for the First Time, Spotlighting the 2024 Fab Over 40 Winner

Colossal's Fab Over 40 is back and bigger than ever! Registration is now open for the competition, welcoming women over 40 to participate.

PHOENIX, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Colossal is thrilled to announce that registration for the 2024 Fab Over 40 competition is officially open. This year's competition promises to be the most exciting yet, offering an extraordinary opportunity for one fabulous woman over 40 to grace the cover of NewBeauty magazine, enjoy a luxury spa-cation, and take home a grand prize of $40,000.

"For the past 20 years, NewBeauty's covers have featured some of the world's most influential and iconic celebrities. While our covers are always stunning, the stories behind the images make NewBeauty so unique. For the first time ever, NewBeauty is featuring one of our readers on the cover, putting the winner of the Fab Over 40 competition front and center. The story of how she focuses on self-care, wellness, and beauty will fill the cover story in NewBeauty's winter issue, hitting newsstands in early 2025. This coverage is unprecedented in the beauty space and will be life-changing for the deserving winner – we can't wait to further support her in any way we can," said Mike Glaicar, CEO of NewBeauty magazine.

The opportunity to be featured on the cover of NewBeauty is monumental. This is not just a magazine cover; it's a life-changing platform that will elevate the winner's story to new heights, inspiring women everywhere.

AGE IS JUST A NUMBER; FABULOUS IS A FEELING

The Fab Over 40 competition is more than just a competition – it's a celebration of women over 40 who are living their best lives and inspiring others to do the same. From past champions like Gina De Simone, a licensed psychologist thriving at 43, to April Wilcox, an aesthetics nurse on a mission to help women feel beautiful at any age, the competition has highlighted incredible women who prove that age is just a number.

WOMEN SUPPORTING WOMEN

This year's competition will once again bring together thousands of amazing women over 40, united by a shared commitment to self-love, wellness, and philanthropy. Through this competition, Colossal has raised over $18.1 million since 2022 proudly benefiting the National Breast Cancer Foundation and is one of the foundation's biggest supporters, raising donations to fund critical services like early detection, education, and support for those affected by breast cancer. Through this partnership, Colossal and the Fab Over 40 competitors and supporters have helped NBCF provide over 400,000 women access to life-saving breast cancer screenings, breast health education, and patient support services so that no one faces breast cancer alone.

FAB OVER 40 HOSTS

Guiding this year's competitors is the fabulous Cathy Rankin, a firecracker and icon who will serve as the host. And making a special guest appearance is the stunning and philanthropic Dolores Catania, one of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Catania is the epitome of fabulous over 40, and her presence will undoubtedly inspire and uplift all who participate.

This is your chance to flaunt what you've got and join the ranks of incredible women who have embraced their fabulousness. Whether it's the opportunity to be featured on the cover of NewBeauty, the $40,000 prize, or the luxurious spa-cation, the Fab Over 40 competition is the ultimate celebration of the beauty, wisdom, and power of women over 40.

Fab Over 40 is sponsored by TestTube, NewBeauty's editor-curated subscription box, and BeautyPass, an invite-only free membership that provides exclusive offers, gifts, and access to VIP events for its members.

HOW TO REGISTER

Registration for the 2024 Fab Over 40 competition is now open! Don't miss your chance to be part of something extraordinary. Visit Fab Over 40's website to learn more and register today.

ABOUT COLOSSAL

Colossal is a nationally registered professional fundraiser that inspires people to advocate for themselves and those in need. Through online competitions like Fab Over 40, participants have the opportunity to make their mark while also making a big impact. Colossal competitions serve as fundraising campaigns for DTCare, a United States 501(c)(3) public charity organization, which then grants donation funds to specified charities at the completion of the competitions. Learn more at colossal.org.

