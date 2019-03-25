Newberry College To Freeze Four-Year Tuition For Incoming Class

NEWBERRY, S.C., March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to make college costs more predictable and avoid any unexpected increases in tuition, the Board of Trustees of Newberry College has approved the Tuition Promise, a new program which freezes tuition for incoming freshmen for the next four years while they attend Newberry. The tuition freeze applies to transfer students as well. The Tuition Promise does not apply to room and board.

"Our goal is to ensure that families have a financial aid plan that will enable the students to focus on their studies and not worry about finding money for next semester," said Dean of Enrollment Management Christopher Harris. "Our Tuition Promise makes the cost of attending Newberry transparent and accessible for those seeking an outstanding education."

Affordability Key to Student Success

This is not the first time Newberry College has implemented innovative programs to help families manage college costs. According to President Scherrens, "This is the third phase of our continued focus on access and affordability, and this remains one of our highest priorities."

In addition to the Tuition Promise, this year's incoming class will also enjoy the College's forward-thinking Loan Repayment Promise which is the only program like it in the State of South Carolina. Together these programs help students realize they can afford a private college education, but more importantly, the College will financially assist them along after graduation.

Dr. Sid Parrish, interim vice president for Academic Affairs said, "While there are many variables affecting student retention, we firmly believe that affordability should not be among them. The Tuition Promise is an important tool in ensuring students are able to remain focused on their academic goals and not on worries about paying for college."

"The Board of Trustees is very pleased with the continued enrollment growth and the recognized strengths of our student oriented liberal arts environment. The innovative Tuition Promise directly helps our students and their families with predictable tuition planning," said Mr. Robert Best, Chairman of Newberry College's Board of Trustees.

Focus on Affordability

"All of the fulltime students enrolled at Newberry receive institutional financial aid in the form of a grant or scholarship to help with the cost," Harris said. "When institutional aid is coupled with federal and state resources, our students have an average financial aid package of nearly $27,000, which makes Newberry College as affordable as most of the four-year state- supported institutions.

With nearly $17 million awarded in institutional aid for the 2019-2020 academic year, Newberry students are benefitting from the College's focus on affordability. As part of the Tuition Promise, the total price for tuition, fees, room and board is being increased by 2.3% for all continuing students. All returning students will receive a new $400 Persistence Scholarship.

Newberry's claim to the number three spot in the 2018 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges report rankings for Best Value for Regional Colleges in the South offers strong evidence of the advances Newberry continues to make on its promise of value and affordability. Newberry also grabbed the number three spot in rankings by LendEDU for Lowest Average Student Loan Debt among South Carolina colleges.

For more than 160 years, Newberry College has been a regional leader in providing a quality liberal arts education that is accessible and affordable.

About Newberry College: Founded in 1856, Newberry College is a fully accredited, private, liberal arts college affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. Newberry offers an individualized undergraduate learning experience that allows students to have meaningful interactions with their professors and students put their knowledge into practice through a focused program of internships, simulations and study abroad experiences. Newberry College appears in the 2019 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges rankings for regional colleges in the South: Best Colleges (#12) and Best Value (#3) lists, and in two unranked categories for Least Debt and Schools With the Most International Students. More information at www.newberry.edu.

Media Contact: Jill Johnson, Newberry College Marketing, jill.johnson@newberry.edu, 803-321-5136

SOURCE Newberry College

