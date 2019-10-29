Newberry County Sheriff's Office Receives Statewide Award for Innovations in Victim Services with Salient CRGT App from the South Carolina Victim's Assistance Network

NCSO partnered with Salient CRGT to bring this innovative program to fruition. Salient CRGT provided both the technology and the digital infrastructure for this project. Sheriff Foster commended them for their foresight and willingness to create this ground-breaking project that started as a vision with the Newberry County Sheriff's Office.

The program allows the deputy to complete the form on their phone. The form is the sent to the victim by text and/or email. The form contains all of information the victim will need along with links to additional resources the victim can access by simply clicking on the link. The forms are stored in a secure portal and from there victim's advocates, investigators, and correctional officers can use text or email to contact the victim for updates in their case, notification of hearings, and release of the suspect.

Kim Hamm, who presented the award, said that the program brought victim's services and alerts into the technology age using technology to better serve the victims of crime.

"We are honored and pleased to receive this prestigious award," said Sheriff Foster. "We have been on the forefront of several areas of technology because we understand that nothing will ever replace caring about people and hard work; however, technology can provide an easy and fast way to communicate making it better for the victim and the providers of victim services."

This program has gained both statewide and national attention. It is currently being considered as a prototype for a statewide program to store, retain, and access victim's information across the many agencies who work together to best serve victims.

"Our Victim Notification Form (VNF) is just the latest offering in Salient CRGT's Voyager family of products designed to improve on everyday tasks for our law enforcement and public safety customers," said Martin Gillespie, Vice President of Product Development. "We are continuing to roll out the solution across the United States while simultaneously working with key law enforcement agencies and state victim advocate offices to assist agencies with adoption and other time saving features."

Salient CRGT took on this very important aspect of the overall Victim Advocacy process and worked with the Newberry County Sheriff's Office to make sure it was practical and effective. This will change the face of victim advocacy for any jurisdiction concerned with effective and timely communication associated with serving victims. Salient CRGT is now making this resource available to other law enforcement agencies and can be contacted at voyagersales@salientcrgt.com.

