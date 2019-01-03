Newbold Advisors, LLC Announces the Addition of Arleen Scavone to Its Management Team

CLEARWATER, Fla., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Newbold Advisors is pleased to announce the addition of Arleen Scavone to its management team. Scavone was the Founder and CEO of OpExNow, a mortgage consultancy. She joined Newbold on Jan. 1. "Arleen has a long track record of executing transformational programs in our industry. As our clients look to re-platform and attract millennial customers in originations and drive down costs in servicing through transformational programs, adding Arleen's expertise in these areas creates an even more compelling offering for our clients," said Terry Couto, a Newbold Founding Partner. "We've known Arleen and have respected her results for years. This is a perfect combination of Newbold's scale and scope of resources with Arleen's incredible talent for delivering operational excellence for clients."

Based out of Southern California, Arleen founded and was CEO of her former company OpExNow, a mortgage consultancy, for nearly a decade. She brings to Newbold a 30-year successful track record of operations, sales and service in both corporate and entrepreneurial roles. Her expertise includes enabling operational excellence through executing transformation in large and small originations and servicing organizations.

Arleen is also a passionate, life-long baker at heart, achieving an unprecedented three-peat win on Food Network's Cupcake Wars after opening her first Sweet Arleen's cupcake store in Westlake Village, CA. She remains an Advisor to the Sweet Arleen's brand and speaks nationally at business, women and youth foundations.

Founded in 2006, Newbold Advisors currently counts lenders, servicers, subservicers, GSE's, MI companies, retail banks, investment banks and private investors amongst its clients in the financial services industry. Newbold provides a full suite of Human Capital Solutions, including Advisory, Staffing, Outsourcing and Employee Placement Services. Practice areas include Strategy, Process Optimization, Technology, Risk Management, Compliance, Data Management and Analytics, Project Management, Claims Outsourcing and Mortgage Subject Matter Experts.

