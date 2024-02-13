Newbold Advisors Welcomes Senior Executive Pascal Boillat to Launch New Technology Initiatives in the Financial Services Industry

CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Newbold Advisors is proud to announce the appointment of Pascal Boillat as an advisor to the Board of Directors and an equity partner, effective immediately. Boillat will focus on driving the company's efforts to introduce innovative technology initiatives into the financial services industry.

Boillat is an accomplished and visionary technology executive with more than 35 years of experience in leading large-scale global financial institutions. At Deutsche Bank, Boillat held notable roles as the Group Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Head of Operations, Corporate & Investment Banking. He also served as Group Executive of Enterprise Services and CIO at Commonwealth Bank of Australia and as Head of Operations & Technology and CIO at Fannie Mae. Throughout his career, Boillat has been responsible for driving technology and operations transformation, implementing change across large teams and managing global technology solutions. He also has been recognized for his work in accelerating the shift to cloud computing and introducing modern applications.

"We are thrilled to have Pascal join our team," said Newbold Advisors Founding Partner, Tim Gaven. "His extensive experience and deep understanding of the financial services industry will be invaluable as we work to launch new technology initiatives and expand our services."

"I am excited to join Newbold Advisors and contribute to the company's mission of providing exceptional service and innovative solutions to its clients," said Boillat. "I look forward to working with the Newbold team to develop and implement new technology initiatives that will drive growth and improve the customer experience."

