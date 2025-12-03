NewBold Technologies and Newland NPT Partner to Deliver Next-Generation Payment Solutions Across North America

A leader in retail and QSR deployment services teams up with a global payment terminal manufacturer to bring innovative Android-based terminals to the North American market.

GREENVILLE, S.C., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NewBold Technologies, a leading provider of retail and Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) technology deployment and lifecycle management services, today announced a strategic partnership with Newland Payment Technology (Newland NPT), a global leader in seamless and sustainable commerce and payment terminal solutions. The collaboration makes NewBold the first company to distribute Newland's advanced Android-based payment terminals in the North American market, combining cutting-edge hardware with comprehensive deployment and support services.

The partnership addresses a critical market need by bringing fresh innovation to the North American payments landscape. Newland NPT, which has successfully deployed over 100 million payment devices globally, will leverage NewBold's 30 years of deployment expertise, PCI-certified infrastructure, and nationwide service network to serve payment service providers, gateways, ISVs, and enterprise merchants across the United States and Canada.

NewBold will provide complete end-to-end services through its Key Injection Facility, including device procurement, encryption, configuration, compliance management, deployment, and ongoing support. This vertically integrated approach eliminates external dependencies, reduces compliance risk, and ensures consistent execution—backed by NewBold's network of certified technicians across all 50 states, Canada, and Mexico.

"This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to simplify technology management for retailers and QSR operators nationwide," said Johan Claassen, CEO of NewBold Technologies. "Newland brings world-class innovation and hardware quality that the North American market has been waiting for. By combining their cutting-edge Android terminals with our proven deployment capabilities, PCI-certified facility, and national service infrastructure, we're delivering a payment solution that stands out for its ease of use, reliability, and comprehensive support—from procurement through the entire device lifecycle. This is exactly the kind of innovation the industry needs."

Kazem Aminaee, CEO of Newland NPT International, added: "Partnering with Newbold Technologies represents an important step in expanding our reach across North America. Over the past year, we've made significant progress establishing Newland's direct presence in the U.S. market, and this partnership builds on that momentum. With Newbold's expertise in distribution and our shared commitment to innovation and customer success, we're well-positioned to address the needs of payment service providers, gateways, and ISVs across the country."

The partnership brings together complementary strengths: Newland's reputation for innovation, versatility, and reliability in payment terminal manufacturing, with NewBold's operational scale (36,000+ sites deployed annually), industry expertise, and proven track record serving the top 100 brands in QSR, specialty retail, and convenience store markets.

About NewBold Technologies

NewBold Technologies is a leading provider of retail and QSR technology managed services with over 30 years of industry experience. The company offers comprehensive services, including technology procurement and staging, deployment and installation, 24/7 support, proactive monitoring, and lifecycle management for stores nationwide. NewBold operates a PCI-certified Key Injection Facility and maintains a network of dedicated certified technicians across all 50 states, Canada, and Mexico. The company has deployed and integrated 36,000+ sites in the past year alone and maintains 98%+ SLA attainment across all service types. For more information, visit www.newboldetech.com.

About Newland Payment Technology

Newland Payment Technology (Newland NPT) is a global provider of secure payment acceptance technology, having successfully deployed over 100 million payment devices and enabling the digital transformation of commerce in over 120 countries. As a top-ranked POS manufacturer, Newland is committed to delivering innovation, flexibility, and long-term value to customers and partners worldwide. For more information, visit www.newlandnpt.com.

