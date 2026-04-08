"NEWBORN" BRINGS NATIONAL SPOTLIGHT TO SOLITARY CONFINEMENT WITH POWERFUL NBA ARENA ACTIVATION IN DETROIT

DETROIT, Mich., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During tonight's Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks game, a bold and unprecedented in-arena activation took place that spotlighted the harsh realities of solitary confinement in front of thousands of fans in-person and millions more nationwide.

In partnership with Mansa Studios, Anti-Agency Group and Triple Play, attendees throughout the arena were dressed as prisoners, creating a striking visual presence during one of the NBA's biggest stages. The activation was designed to spark awareness and conversation around the widespread use of solitary confinement in the United States, while connecting directly to the themes of the upcoming feature film NEWBORN, opening exclusively in theaters April 10.

As the Detroit Pistons enter the postseason as the #1 team in the Eastern Conference, tonight's game represents one of the most visible cultural platforms in the country - transforming a moment of peak attention into an opportunity for reflection.

More than 80,000 individuals in the United States are held in solitary confinement each day, often for extended periods that can result in severe psychological harm. According to the UN's Revised Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners, solitary confinement is defined as "the confinement of prisoners for 22 hours or more a day without meaningful human contact" and "prolonged" solitary confinement for more than 15 consecutive days is classified as a form of torture.

The Detroit activation follows a previous event at a Los Angeles Dodgers Game where attendees throughout the stadium were also dressed as prisoners, as well as a three-day Easter Weekend Visual Impact Event where a mobile solitary confinement installation traveled throughout New York City.

Despite its scale, the abhorrent practice of solitary confinement largely exists out of public view but is supported by business and political leaders at the highest levels of society. These activations represent a growing, multi-city campaign designed to bring visibility to the human impact of solitary confinement, bridging entertainment and social awareness in a way that invites audiences to engage, reflect, and respond.

ABOUT "NEWBORN"

NEWBORN follows Chris Newborn (David Oyelowo), a man attempting to rebuild his life after spending seven years in solitary confinement, only to find that freedom presents its own psychological challenges. Directed by Nate Parker and co-starring Olivia Washington and Barry Pepper, the film explores the lasting mental and emotional consequences of isolation. NEWBORN opens in theaters nationwide April 10, 2026. Watch the film. Visit the website newbornmovie.com to find materials and learn more about how you can join the movement and eliminating solitary confinement. #NewbornMovie #ProtectYourMind #EndSolitary #JoinTheMovement

"NEWBORN" – Asset Folder

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/h9zpls7z75x0vp3jf0zzt/ACrmfaJX_uKJTV5qGYBalUw?rlkey=2zxnglthv9a9z096xqu4igjox&st=bl0gytkd&dl=0

MEDIA CONTACT:

[email protected]

SOURCE Mansa Studios