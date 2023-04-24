Newborn Sweepstakes Offers Georgia Families Opportunity to Win $5,529 for 2023 Baby's College Savings

ATLANTA, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to raise awareness about the importance of starting early to save for college and financial planning, the state of Georgia's Path2College 529 Plan is once again offering a baby born in Georgia this year with the opportunity to win money for college.

One baby born in Georgia this year will be awarded a $5,529 college savings contribution through the Path2College Newborn Sweepstakes. The Path2College 529 Plan will also award $1,529 to the hospital where the Newborn Sweepstakes winner is born.

"We are proud to promote financial planning for education through the Path2College Newborn Sweepstakes." said Georgia Student Finance Commission President Lynne Riley. "This sweepstakes encourages parents and grandparents to focus on saving for education early. Saving regularly over time makes an impact, and one lucky family will get a jump-start on their college savings."

Parents, grandparents and guardians of Georgia babies born in 2023 may go to www.Path2College529.com until April 14, 2024, for official rules, prize details and to enter for a chance to win the 2023 Newborn Sweepstakes (no purchase necessary/void where prohibited). The Newborn Sweepstakes is sponsored by the Path2College 529 Plan.

And while families wait to learn if they won the sweepstakes, the Path2College 529 Plan team encourages families to go ahead and open their new baby's college savings account and get started now. For more information about the Path2College 529 Plan or to open an account, please visit www.Path2College529.com or call (877) 424-4377.

To learn more about Georgia's Path2College 529 Plan, its investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses please see the Plan Description at path2college529.com. Read it carefully. Investments in the Plan are neither insured nor guaranteed and there is the risk of investment loss. TIAA-CREF Individual & Institutional Services, LLC, Member FINRA, distributor and underwriter for the Path2College 529 Plan. FPS-2841930PR-O0423X

SOURCE Path2College