Newborn Town's Flagship Game listed in Sensor Tower's Revenue Charts due to its Business Growth

HONG KONG, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Sensor Tower's newly released rankings of Chinese mobile games by overseas revenue and downloads, Newborn Town's flagship game, Alice's Dream: Merge Games (hereinafter referred to as "Alice's Dream" or "Alice"), ranked 13th in growth and 28th in revenue among all Chinese mobile games in overseas markets for May.

Alice's Dream is one of Newborn Town's mobile merge hits as it's fused multiple elements of building, business simulation, dress-up, and social networking since its launch in June 2022. In 2023, the "ring puzzle" became one of Alice's major gameplays, making it draw more attention from global players and frequently recommended by Google Play.

Since its release, Newborn Town has consistently refined the game's quality, leading to Alice's Dream's business takeoff in 2023. As a result, it was listed among the top 10 in Google Play's highest-grossing puzzle games from over 140 countries and regions. According to Newborn Town's annual result, Alice's average monthly revenue has exceeded $8 million since Q4 2023.

Sensor Tower's statistics revealed that hybrid casual mobile games maintained their growth momentum despite the global mobile game recession, achieving a 105% year-on-year increase in May 2024. This tendency made the game genre a promising area in the eyes of Chinese mobile games that focus on overseas markets.

Hybrid casual games are known to succeed in tapping into the potential of casual gamers. They not only retain the easy-to-pick-up nature of hyper-casual games but also incorporate richer content and game mechanics, boosting player engagement and retention rates.

Newborn Town also began investing in this category in 2019, as it observed the prospect of hybrid casual mobile games. By leveraging its deep understanding of the overseas mobile game market, Newborn Town decided to prioritize Western markets due to the mature gaming landscapes in Europe and North America, which are also the largest markets for hybrid casual games.

From January to November 2023, the American hybrid casual game market generated over $800 million in revenue, accounting for 42% of the total, while the European market produced about $370 million, representing 20% of the total revenue.

In some previous media coverage, Newborn Town's development team has had many years of experience producing hybrid casual games. Highly knowledgeable about Western market trends and user preferences, this team has also gone through the entire development process of several merge games, gaining extensive expertise in art design, genre selection, etc.

Moreover, Newborn Town independently developed the intelligent game framework Solar Creator to enhance R&D efficiency. Based on the company's technical advantages in the AI field, Solar Creator has closely aligned with Newborn Town's game dev needs and helped avoid "reinventing the wheel", one of the most common problems during development.

What Newborn Town has achieved in its games business was also underscored in the annual results briefing on March 2024. Li Ping, the CEO of Newborn Town, stated that the company would further enhance Alice's Dream's commercialization capabilities while continuously incubating new apps and developing more 'evergreen' products.

SOURCE Newborn Town