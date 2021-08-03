Newborn Town's Social Apps Reflected Cultural Diversity with Recent Colorful LGBTQ Events

HONG KONG, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Newborn Town Inc. has launched an online event called LGBT Elders Day on its live-streaming social networking app, MICO, for users in Europe and the United States, where some streamers dressed like Drag Queens, or colored their faces in rainbow and wore clothes with rainbow elements to express themselves bravely. The event provided an opportunity for LGBTQ to express their opinions and other people to understand the LGBTQ communities.

MICO is a social app of Newborn Town Inc., which is the top social networking company focusing on global market in China. It also possesses multiple social networking apps with distinctive video and audio labels, including Yumy, Yiyo and YoHo, which together formed an online social networking platform for the global users to communicate freely beyond the borders.

Among these apps, Newborn Town Inc. has advocated a positive social entertainment philosophy, which led to the formation of a healthy social environment with diverse culture, cares for different communities, free exchange of ideas. Thus, users are able to bravely express themselves.

Newborn Town Inc. respects LGBTQ communities to pursue equal rights. Its social networking platform promoted in-depth communication and mutual understanding among different communities, which further fostered a harmonious social relationship.

With this regard, Newborn Town Inc. has organized a wealth of relevant events. In addition to the LGBT Elders Day, MICO also held themed live events such as the Pride Day this year, which advocated individual equality and the idea of expressing yourself courageously. Lots of app users participated in the online discussions expressing their views and personalities, as well as making friends through the exchange of ideas.

Other than the LGBTQ events, the company's social networking apps have also promoted various themed events for people from different regions and fields. For example, there were physical fitness events at home for European and American users during the COVID-19 epidemic, online carnival campaigns in Brazil, Chinese cheongsam show in Southeast Asia regions. There were also other events for special reasons, such as MICO Queen Qualifier which were held annually in the Middle East to advance care and respects for the local women.

Newborn Town Inc. has promoted the cultural exchange in the world with a series of events. It successfully gathered different groups of people which formed a multi-cultural audio and video social networking community, built a harmonious online environment for global cultures. As of the first half of this year, Newborn Town Inc.'s social networking apps have more than 250 million downloads worldwide in total.

