Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. Appoints Jennifer Dorfman as Chief Compliance Officer to Lead Compliance Program and Support Continued Expansion

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. ("NFSG") is pleased to announce that it has promoted Jennifer Dorfman as its Chief Compliance Officer. Newbridge Financial, Inc. is the holding company to NFSG as well its broker dealer subsidiary, Newbridge Securities Corporation ("NSC"). In this new compliance leadership role, Jennifer Dorfman will lead NFSG's compliance program and support NFSG's continued expansion. Jennifer will continue to drive forward the company's culture of strong compliance and integrity. Her appointment and position on NFSG's executive team reflects the importance placed on compliance throughout every part of the business. She will continue to serve as Compliance Supervisor for NSC.

"With her extensive experience in the registered investment advisor and broker dealer sector, one of her key focuses will be supporting NFSG's expansion plans by continuing to ensure strict compliance meeting our regulatory requirements and protecting our clients. Jennifer's depth of experience and industry relationships will help benefit our entire team," said Thomas Casolaro, CEO of NFSG.

Jennifer brings more than 15 years of experience in the financial industry, working in all areas of sales and compliance. She most recently had the role of Compliance Supervisor for NSC and NFSG. Prior to joining NSC and NFSG, Jennifer worked at Fusion Analytics, Ameriprise Financial, Merrill Lynch and Bear, Stearns & Co.

Jennifer earned her bachelor's degree in social science from Dowling College.

"I'm excited to embrace this important role with the Newbridge family and to be working with an exceptional executive team who remains focused on a culture of compliance and on becoming a premier full-service broker/dealer, registered investment advisor and investment banking firm to help clients reach their financial objectives," said Jennifer Dorman.

About Newbridge

Newbridge Financial, Inc., as the holding company for Newbridge Securities Corporation (www.newbridgesecurities.com) and Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. (www.newbridgefsg.com), provides strategic management consulting services to growth companies and explores the development of lines of business complementary to, but outside of, the financial services industry.

Newbridge Securities Corporation and Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. provides full-service securities brokerage, registered investment advisor and investment banking services to a broad-based group of individuals and corporate clients. Comprised of a committed and experienced team of financial service professionals, we seek to empower our clients to build and preserve wealth by providing superior financial services and products. Newbridge Securities Corporation is an SEC-registered broker-dealer and a member of FINRA and SIPC. Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. is a SEC-registered registered investment adviser.

