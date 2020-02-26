Newbridge Securities Corporation Announces New Global Headquarters

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Newbridge Securities Corporation, an SEC and FINRA registered Broker Dealer, and Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. ("NFSG"), an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, and their parent company Newbridge Financial, Inc. (collectively, "Newbridge") have all moved to a new state of the art Global Headquarters located at 1200 N. Federal Highway, Suite 400, Boca Raton, FL 33432 ("Global HQ").

"We are excited working in our new Global HQ which will enable us to provide a more open and collaborative environment for our team and clients who come to our offices," said CEO of Newbridge Securities, Thomas Casolaro. "We are able to leverage greater efficiencies and new state of the art technologies to better service our clients, financial representatives and advisors." "We appreciate having a more comfortable and visually appealing offices as well as additional workspace," said Leonard Sokolow, CEO & President of Newbridge Financial, Inc. "Over time, we believe our new Global HQ will support the continued growth of our Newbridge network of financial professionals and their businesses as we strive to expand the breadth of services to retail and high net worth investors, registered representatives, registered investment advisors and strategic partners."

About Newbridge

Newbridge Financial, Inc., as the holding company for Newbridge Securities Corporation and Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc., provides strategic management consulting services to growth companies and explores the development of lines of business complementary to but outside of the financial services industry.

Newbridge Securities Corporation and Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. provide full-service securities brokerage, registered investment advisor and investment banking services to a broad-based group of individuals and corporate clients. Comprised of a committed and experienced team of financial service professionals, we seek to empower our clients to build and preserve wealth by providing superior financial services and products. Newbridge Securities Corporation is an SEC and FINRA registered broker-dealer and a member of FINRA and SIPC. Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. is an SEC Registered Investment Advisor.

Contact:

Thomas Casolaro, CEO

Newbridge Securities Corporation

tcasolaro@newbridgesecurities.com

954.278.8117

SOURCE Newbridge Securities Corporation; Newbridge Financial, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.newbridgesecurities.com

