Newbridge Securities Corporation Hires Peter Czarnomski to Head Customer Service Group

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newbridge Securities Corporation ("NSC") is pleased to announce that it has brought on board Peter Czarnomski to head our Customer Service Group.

In this new leadership role, Peter Czarnomski will help develop and lead our Customer Service Group initiatives designed to better meet the needs of our clients, brokers, and advisors and enhance firm wide customer service and communications. "Peter's depth of experience and industry relationships will help benefit our entire team," said Thomas Casolaro, CEO of NSC.

Peter brings more than 35 years of experience in the financial industry, working in all areas of the Front, Middle and Back office of operations and compliance. He most recently worked for Securities Advisers Compliance Consultants, LLC, as owner and was with The State of Florida Bureau of Enforcement Division of Securities as a Senior Manager overseeing four major offices with over 25 examiners under his leadership.

Peter was an Assistant Vice President for Deutsche Bank, in the trust department in charge of their Re-org/Information Agent, Tax & Compliance and Escheatment Processes. He also complied with and provided applicable reports to the IRS, States, Federal Reserve and SEC.

Peter worked for Franklin Templeton Investments as a Client Relations Manager, Custodian Bank Relationship Manager, Principal Information Officer, Project Manager and Manager of Settlements and Trading. Peter played a key role in developing the Trading and Operations desks in Hong Kong, Singapore and LATAM region along with a Trust Bank in the Bahamas and Geneva for Franklin Templeton.

Peter worked on Wall Street after earning his Bachelor of Science degree in Transportation Management and Money and Banking from St. John's University, New York.

"I'm excited to join the Newbridge family and to be working with an exceptional executive team who is focused on a culture of compliance and on becoming a premier full-service broker/dealer and investment banking firm to help clients reach their financial objectives," said Peter Czarnomski.

About Newbridge

Newbridge Financial, Inc., as the holding company for Newbridge Securities Corporation (www.newbridgesecurities.com) and Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc., provides strategic management consulting services to growth companies and explores the development of lines of business complementary to, but outside of, the financial services industry.

Newbridge Securities Corporation and Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. provides full-service securities brokerage, registered investment advisor and investment banking services to a broad-based group of individuals and corporate clients. Comprised of a committed and experienced team of financial service professionals, we seek to empower our clients to build and preserve wealth by providing superior financial services and products. Newbridge Securities Corporation is an SEC-registered broker-dealer and a member of FINRA and SIPC. Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. is a SEC-registered registered investment adviser.

Contact:

Thomas Casolaro, CEO

Newbridge Securities Corporation

[email protected]

www.newbridgesecurities.com

954.278.8117

SOURCE Newbridge Financial, Inc.; Newbridge Securities Corporation

Related Links

https://www.newbridgesecurities.com

