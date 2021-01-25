Newbridge Securities Corporation Recruits Chad Champion, Managing Director, Head of Equity Capital Markets

In this new leadership role, Chad will develop Institutional Sales and Syndicate practices to better meet the needs of our clients, brokers and advisors. This will enable NSC to efficiently allocate resources and enhance cross-departmental collaboration. "Chad's experience and industry relationships will also benefit our investment banking business as he helps expand our banking network and our involvement in syndicate transactions," said Thomas Casolaro, CEO of NSC.

Chad brings more than 23 years of experience in equity capital markets structuring and distributing public offerings and private placements in equity and debt securities. He joins us from a few past firms which include Wunderlich Securities, where he spent 11 years as Co-Head of Capital Markets Syndication. Prior to Wunderlich, Chad was Director of Capital Markets Origination and Syndication at Stifel and headed the retail distribution for their private client group. Chad is also a military veteran, having served our country on active duty and on reserves as a member of the United States Air Force.

Chad holds an MBA and BSBA as well as his Series 7, 24, 52, 53, 57, 63, 65 and 79 licenses.

About Newbridge

Newbridge Financial, Inc., as the holding company for Newbridge Securities Corporation and Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc., provides strategic management consulting services to growth companies and explores the development of lines of business complementary to but outside of the financial services industry. www.newbridgesecurities.com

Newbridge Securities Corporation and Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. provides full-service securities brokerage, registered investment advisor and investment banking services to a broad-based group of individuals and corporate clients. Comprised of a committed and experienced team of financial service professionals, we seek to empower our clients to build and preserve wealth by providing superior financial services and products. Newbridge Securities Corporation is an SEC-registered broker-dealer and a member of FINRA and SIPC. Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. is a SEC-registered registered investment adviser.

