Newbridge Securities Corporation Recruits New York City Based Asset Management Group and Winter Park, Florida Group Advising in Excess of $400 Million in Client Assets

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Newbridge Securities Corporation ("NSC"), has successfully recruited and on-boarded a New York City and a Winter Park, Fl, based financial advisory and brokerage teams representing in excess of $400 Million in client assets. Their smooth transition allowed both teams to avoid disruption to the high level of services they provide to their clients.

NSC and Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. ("NFSG"), an SEC Registered Investment Advisor and sister company to NSC (collectively, "Newbridge") services its clients leveraging its comprehensive and technologically developed financial services platform and its commitment to harness best-in-class financial services technology.

"We are excited about the strong recruiting momentum we have experienced throughout this year and the quality of advisors and registered reps joining the Newbridge team," said Thomas Casolaro, CEO of NSC. "Most importantly, financial adviser retention and growth of our Newbridge network of financial professionals is supported by the breadth of our services to retail and high net worth investors, registered representatives, registered investment advisors and strategic partners."

About Newbridge

Newbridge Financial, Inc., as the holding company for Newbridge Securities Corporation and Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc., provides strategic management consulting services to growth companies and explores the development of lines of business complementary to but outside of the financial services industry. www.newbridgesecurities.com

Newbridge Securities Corporation and Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. provides full-service securities brokerage, registered investment advisor and investment banking services to a broad-based group of individuals and corporate clients. Comprised of a committed and experienced team of financial service professionals, we seek to empower our clients to build and preserve wealth by providing superior financial services and products. Newbridge Securities Corporation is an SEC-registered broker-dealer and a member of FINRA and SIPC. Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. is a SEC-registered registered investment adviser.

Contact:

Thomas Casolaro, CEO

Newbridge Securities Corporation

tcasolaro@newbridgesecurities.com

www.newbridgesecurities.com

954.278.8117

SOURCE Newbridge Securities Corporation

