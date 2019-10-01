Newburyport's John Wells And Market-Leading Wellsco Realty Affiliate With Century 21 Real Estate To Help Company And Agents Take Their Business To New Heights

NEWBURYPORT, Mass., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Broker/Owner John Wells today announced that Wellsco Realty, a market leader in Newburyport and throughout Essex County, has chosen to affiliate with the CENTURY 21® System and will now do business as CENTURY 21 Wellsco. Under Wells' leadership, his team of relentless sales professionals will benefit from the world-class marketing, agent learning, educational resources, technology, and productivity tools provided through its affiliation with the CENTURY 21 brand to grow their businesses and exceed the expectations of home buyers, sellers and investors in the markets they serve.

"Our culture will demand that I, as broker, deliver extraordinary experiences to my team of affiliated agents and thus inspire our sales professionals to do the same for their clients who live and work in Newburyport," said Wells. "The platform and resources that the CENTURY 21 System offers will help us to grow, strengthen current relationships and build new ones as we become the real estate brand of choice for consumers throughout the coastal, scenic, and historic county of Essex. They know they can trust us to help them get to the best real estate outcomes possible."

"John's commitment to going above and beyond for his clients fits right in with our brand and our organization's mission to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences," explained Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "He has a history of giving 121% in everything that he does, and his affiliation with the CENTURY 21 brand is amazing news for us but more importantly, for real estate consumers and sales professionals looking for a new place to call home."

About CENTURY 21 Wellsco

CENTURY 21 Wellsco is a full-service real estate company that services Newburyport and Essex County, Massachusetts from their office located at 40R Merrimac St., Suite 101E, Newburyport. CENTURY 21 Wellsco is an independently owned and operated franchise affiliate of Century 21 Real Estate, franchisor of the iconic CENTURY 21 brand, comprised of approximately 10,000 independently owned and operated franchised broker offices in 82 countries and territories worldwide with more than 130,000 independent sales professionals.

