Newcastle Plumber Reveals the Common Causes of Blocked Drains and How to Avoid Them

NEWCASTLE, Australia, Aug. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the experts in blocked drains Newcastle-wide, The Plumbing Life Saver, blocked drains are a common issue, especially throughout winter. Not only are they inconvenient, but they can also lead to significant damage if left untreated.

The Plumbing Life Saver explains that items such as 'flushable' wipes, baby nappies and feminine hygiene products are often mistakenly assumed to be safe to flush down the toilet. However, these items tend to clog up drains. Because they are not biodegradable, they cannot break down once flushed like other sewage waste items can. Many water treatment facilities have resorted to disposing of these items using industrial shredders. As the leading plumber Newcastle wide, The Plumbing Life Saver advises homeowners to dispose of these items in the correct rubbish bins to avoid damage to both private drains and public drainage systems.

A common mistake made in the kitchen is pouring oil and grease down the drain. Fat, oil and grease cause build-up, which blocks the drain. Water cannot wash away oil, and fats tend to stick and bind together. To properly dispose of fats, butter, oils, chocolate, cream and other fatty or oily substances, The Plumbing Life Saver recommends pouring it into a rubbish bin. Some fats, such as bacon grease, can be left to cool and congeal, which will make it easier to dispose of correctly.

Over time, some pipes can experience disintegration, especially in older homes. The Plumbing Life Saver explains that ageing concrete, clay and terracotta tend to erode or even come apart completely. This can cause a multitude of issues within the pipes: sagging, seasonal damage, and overwhelming pressure of a freeze-thaw process in the winter. All of these problems can result in blockage. The Plumbing Life Saver advises requesting a video inspection of the plumbing system to ensure the pipes are in top working condition.

