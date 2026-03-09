Newcastle Systems Set to Unveil Latest Hybrid Solution at MODEX 2026

The leading provider of mobile-powered workstations promises its most intuitive and ergonomic innovation to date

AMESBURY, Mass., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newcastle Systems , a pioneer in workplace mobility solutions, is pleased to announce it is preparing to exhibit next month at MODEX 2026 , taking place in Atlanta, GA, April 13 through 16, at the Georgia World Congress Center. As an exciting addition to this year's show, Newcastle has revealed it intends to debut its latest advancement in hybrid-automation, mobile-powered workstations right on the trade show floor, where customers and attendees can engage with the latest innovation first-hand.

"We prioritize attending every MODEX because of the robust industry knowledge that is shared during the show, and the opportunities to engage with creative professionals and businesses our products can help," said Kevin Ledversis , Vice President of Sales at Newcastle Systems. "We anticipate this year to be particularly engaging as we plan to unveil our latest iteration of our mobile-powered workstations, which have been saving companies time and money for over twenty years."

Newcastle's mobile-powered workstations enable facility staff to bring the technology they need directly to the point of task—whether scanning, printing, labeling, or accessing data—eliminating wasted motion, reducing congestion, and improving accuracy. Designed with ergonomics and ease of usability in mind, these systems support workers of all ages, sizes, and roles, helping to reduce fatigue and typical chronic strain injuries while enhancing versatility and productivity.

For more than two decades, Newcastle Systems has partnered with businesses across e-commerce, retail, manufacturing, and logistics to streamline fulfillment and inventory workflows, without the need for costly infrastructure overhauls. The company's solutions are easy to integrate and deliver measurable results within days, often uncovering hidden efficiencies in existing operations.

Through a human-centered approach to technology implementation, Newcastle Systems provides an accessible and intuitive solution that warehouse staff can easily learn and quickly leverage for tangible workflow improvements. Its foundational belief in the balance of technology and enhancing human-capability has improved employee satisfaction and fostered an environment where workers feel prioritized and valued.

Please visit Newcastle's website to learn more about the latest mobile powered cart solutions.

About Newcastle Systems:

At Newcastle, we've taken a different tack: Cost-effective tools that catapult efficiency into current operations, empower your workers, and double their productivity — right now, at a fraction of the cost of robots and retrieval systems. We call it the Human Element of Automation. The smartest route to automation often isn't replacing workers — it's empowering them! With real-time data, mobile scanning, and printing on board, our mobile-power workstations provide everything your team needs to stay focused on high-value tasks with 100% accuracy. Plus, workers love them, boosting employee retention and helping to relieve staffing issues.

Media contact:

Bob Spoerl or James Rodriguez

[email protected]

773.453.2444

SOURCE Newcastle Systems