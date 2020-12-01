Newcleus Completes its Combination and Rebranding Strategies

Newcleus has completed its brand consolidation of BFS Group, Meyer-Chatfield and Compensation Advisors Tweet this

According to Daniel Barbaree, President, "Newcleus will now administer one of the most expansive suites of executive compensation products available to depository financial institutions. Our clients will experience seamless service, including strategy, design and analysis, as well as unmatched reporting through our client-accessible MINTS platform. We're excited to have all of our clients, advisors and staff come together under one brand - the Newcleus brand."

ABOUT NEWCLEUS

Newcleus was created on November 1, 2018, when the principals of Bank Financial Services Group and Meyer-Chatfield combined to create a leading sales support, servicing, and administration firm. By combining the talents of the back offices, Newcleus has synergized the consulting and support services provided to sales organizations and financial institutions nationwide.

Newcleus currently has more than 750 clients with over 45,000 policies, totaling in excess of $12 billion in life insurance and annuity cash value.

CONTACT INFORMATION

