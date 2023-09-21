NewCo Capital Group Receives Prestigious Awards from HappyMCA.com for Fastest Growing MCA Company and Diversity & Inclusion Leadership in 2023

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NewCo Capital Group, a leading Alternative Finance company specializing in MCA Bridge-Capital, is thrilled to announce its recent recognition by HappyMCA.com, as the "Fastest Growing MCA Company 2023" and a "Diversity & Inclusion Leader in MCA 2023." These prestigious awards are a testament to NewCo's unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and social responsibility within the Merchant Cash Advance industry.

HappyMCA.com, an esteemed organization dedicated to celebrating excellence and innovation in the MCA industry, has recognized NewCo Capital Group for its exceptional achievements in two critical areas: rapid growth and promoting diversity and inclusion.

"The NewCo Capital Group team is deeply honored to receive these two prestigious awards from HappyMCA," said Albert Gahfi, CEO of NewCo Capital Group. "These accolades reflect our relentless dedication to exceeding expectations, safely deploying capital, and fostering a sense of community consciousness. We are passionate about empowering small and medium-sized businesses to scale and grow, and these awards reaffirm our commitment to this mission."

Fastest Growing MCA Company 2023: NewCo Capital Group's unyielding pursuit of growth has paid off, as it has been recognized as the "Fastest Growing MCA Company 2023" by HappyMCA.com Through its innovative MCA Bridge-Capital solution, NewCo has propelled itself to the forefront of the industry by offering businesses a streamlined, hassle-free approach to accessing the capital they need.

Diversity & Inclusion Leader in MCA 2023: NewCo Capital Group has also been acknowledged as a "Diversity & Inclusion Leader in MCA 2023." The company's commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace has not only benefited its employees but has also created a more equitable and supportive environment for its clients and partners.

NewCo would like to extend its warm congratulations to the other esteemed winners for their remarkable achievements and awards in 2023.  We celebrate the accomplishments of:
Brock Blake of Lendio
Will Tumulty of Rapid Finance
Jacob Kleinberger of Simply Funding
Noah Breslow of Ondeck
Andrew Reiser of Kapitus
David Frascella of Lendini & Funding Metrics
and Michael Kay of Mr. Advance

Being in the company of such industry leaders is truly an honor.

About NewCo Capital Group:
NewCo Capital Group is a preferred FinTech Alternative Finance company committed to fostering small-business growth. Through its innovative MCA Bridge-Capital solution, NewCo empowers businesses by leveraging future receivables, providing a unique funding model for those previously deemed "unbankable" by traditional sources. With a focus on financial prudence and long-term sustainability, NewCo stands as a beacon of responsible capital deployment in a rapidly evolving landscape.

About HappyMCA.com:
HappyMCA.com is an Industry Recognition Committee in the Merchant Cash Advance and Alternative Finance space that celebrates the remarkable. With a mission to shine a spotlight on the monumental achievements within the MCA industry, that fosters a culture of excellence, innovation, and success. Through awards, HappyMCA.com aims to inspire companies to not only achieve business success but to elevate the industry standards, ensuring a prosperous and sustainable future for all. Join HappyMCA.com and celebrate the recognized pioneers, innovators, and the dreamers shaping the MCA world today. Source: https://www.happymca.com/about

