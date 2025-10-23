NewCo Showcases Innovation and Future Vision as Sponsor and Exhibitor at the 2025 Canadian Lenders Association Lender Summit

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NewCo Capital Group, a leading provider of business financing solutions, is proud to announce its successful participation as both sponsor and exhibitor at the Canadian Lenders Association (CLA) Lender Summit, held on October 20, 2025 at The Quay, 100 Queens Quay East, Toronto.

The sold-out event, widely recognized as Canada's premier lending conference, brought together over 800 executives from the consumer, business, and automotive credit sectors, including the CEOs and senior leaders of Canada's largest banks, fintechs, and non-bank lenders.

Connecting with Partners Across Canada's Lending Ecosystem

As a proud sponsor and exhibitor, NewCo participated alongside Canada's most influential voices in lending and fintech, including CEOs and senior executives from EQ Bank, TD Auto Finance, Scotiabank, KOHO, RBC, and Deloitte. The full-day agenda featured thought-provoking discussions on the evolution of business and consumer credit, automation in underwriting, and the growing role of AI and data-driven lending models.

The NewCo team met with a broad cross-section of its broker and referral network, connecting with both established and emerging partners from across the country. The Summit also provided opportunities to strengthen relationships with banking and fintech partners, as well as adjacent industries that actively collaborate with NewCo on client financing solutions, underscoring the company's expanding influence within the Canadian credit ecosystem.

"The Lender Summit continues to be one of the most important forums for collaboration and innovation in Canada's financial services landscape," said Bruce Gurvitsch , Chief Revenue Officer at NewCo. "We were thrilled to engage with our partners, explore new collaboration opportunities, and showcase the next phase of our evolution as we prepare to unify under our global brand, Bizcap."

Showcasing New Products and a Promising 2026 Roadmap

At its booth, NewCo introduced new and enhanced product offerings, highlighting its expanding capabilities in business financing and partner enablement. Attendees were also given a first look at NewCo's 2026 roadmap, featuring advanced tools and technology-driven solutions designed to make business funding faster, smarter, and more accessible.

These innovations reflect NewCo's deep commitment to supporting brokers, referral partners, and small business clients through data-driven underwriting, automation, and digital-first experiences, themes that aligned closely with the Summit's discussions around AI, alternative credit models, and the future of SMB finance. This focus on technology and innovation follows Bizcap's recent announcement welcoming 8fig , an AI-driven growth funding platform, into its global portfolio, further underscoring the group's commitment to advancing intelligent capital solutions worldwide.

A Glimpse into the Future: Transitioning to Bizcap

In addition to product highlights, NewCo provided attendees with an early look at the future of its branding and its upcoming rebrand to Bizcap in Canada. This evolution marks part of a global brand consolidation initiative, aligning all operations under a unified identity.

"Our transition to Bizcap represents a new chapter, one that harmonizes our global brand while reinforcing our commitment to the Canadian market," said Albert Gahfi , CEO of NewCo Capital Group and Co-CEO of the Bizcap Group. "We're incredibly excited for the future as we continue expanding across Canada under the Bizcap name."

About NewCo Capital Group

NewCo Capital Group is a revenue-based financing provider offering fast, flexible funding to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the United States and Canada. Founded in 2020 on the principles of technology, transparency, and trusted relationships, NewCo empowers SMEs to accelerate growth and access capital with speed and confidence, providing approvals in as little as three hours with same-day funding available.

For more information, visit NewCoCapitalGroup.ca

About Bizcap

Bizcap is a global non-bank financing provider offering fast, flexible funding to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Europe. Founded in 2019, Bizcap empowers SMEs by providing approvals in as little as three hours, with same-day funding available.

For more information, visit bizcap.com.au

Together, the companies have funded more than 66,000 businesses worldwide, totaling over USD $2.6 billion, while maintaining a 4.8/5 Trustpilot rating.

