Newcomer DiamondsByMe offers UK customers expert insight into the booming lab-grown diamond market

One of the most pressing questions on consumers' minds at the moment, is whether they should choose mined or lab-grown diamonds. What many of them don't realise is that lab-grown diamonds and mined diamonds essentially have the same chemical, optical and physical characteristics. Furthermore, lab-grown diamonds still require a complex, intricate production process, and the stones - like their traditionally-mined counterparts - still need to be certified and authenticated.

Consumers are able to access plenty of information about the benefits of lab-grown stones, but it is much harder for them to fully understand the shift in the diamond market, how it is adapting to the changing demand, and what this means for them.

DiamondsByMe has recently launched in the UK, providing British consumers with a completely new way of buying fine jewellery. With first-hand knowledge of the changes in the market, the company offers an extensive range of gems and jewellery, allowing customers to create beautiful bespoke pieces by mixing and matching their preferred gems and metals, while also connecting them with expert goldsmiths who can impart their knowledge and advice throughout the process.

Linda Deng, General manager of DiamondsByMe says that the increased demand for lab-grown diamonds has caused production and retail challenges throughout the market.

"More consumers are asking about lab-grown stones, resulting in more retailers trying to sell them. For the customer, this creates uncertainty. How is the market adapting? Will the lab-grown diamonds in my purchase hold their value? What are the long-term investment considerations? This has created a market where the customer feels overwhelmed and rushed."

DiamondsByMe brings advice and reassurance to UK consumers, helping them make informed decisions about what are often important purchases that celebrate their most treasured moments.

The company works alongside customers to create beautiful bespoke jewellery with a uniquely personal touch. DiamondsByMe goldsmiths have decades of experience, and are on hand to provide expert online assistance, giving the customer the feeling they are right there with them in the atelier - even if they are really sitting at home on the sofa!

With an extensive range of 27 different types of precious stone - including a large selection of both lab-grown and naturally-formed diamonds - the team has created a perfect balance of craftsmanship and modern technology, so that customers can see the evolution of their jewellery such as lab-grown diamond engagement rings in real-time, and enjoy a truly transparent purchasing experience.

"We always want to place the customer at the centre of the process," said Remco Broekhuis, Founder and CEO of DiamondsByMe. "It starts with giving them all the right information, helping them understand the best stones to use, and the design options that are perfectly suited to them. No matter what their budget is, we give them a creative, immersive experience that results in beautiful jewellery they will cherish forever."

