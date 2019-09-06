Newcomer Endure. Defy. Rise. Clothing Headlines Opening Night at New York Fashion Week, Debuting its First Ever Collection

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Endure. Defy. Rise. Clothing proudly announces the debut of its first collection at New York Fashion Week, hosted by Art Hearts Fashion International. Endure. Defy. Rise. Clothing is a high-end streetwear line inspired by and designed for those who have risen above life's challenges, triumphing despite adversity. Endure. Defy. Rise. Clothing was honored to headline opening night on Thursday, September 5th, 2019, at the Angel Orensanz Foundation.

The Endure. Defy. Rise. Clothing team wanted to create clothing that resonates on a deep personal level with people who have overcome seemingly insurmountable challenges. Endure. Defy. Rise. Clothing is for people who have defied their disadvantages, rising above them to be more.

Endure. Defy. Rise. Clothing takes a sustainable approach to producing the highest quality of clothing. We use the finest materials and are obsessed with details. Rising above is rare, and we respect that rarity. Therefore, we strictly limit the number of units produced. We are a global brand that takes pride in making our clothes in the U.S.A.

William Leung, Co-Founder and CEO, said, "Our line is for people who have endured a whole lot of stuff in their lives. You know, people who struggle day-in, day-out and persevere. It's a line for people who have defied expectations. Ultimately, it's for those very rare people who not only endure struggles, defy the odds, but ultimately rise above it all."

Co-Founder and Artistic Director Antonio Nwozo said, "Headlining opening night at NYFW is emblematic of our brand because we are a start-up, and we've defied even our own expectations by debuting a collection at NYFW. We're very grateful to Art Hearts Fashion International and the Angel Orensanz Foundation for enabling us to share our vision with the world."

About the Endure. Defy. Rise Clothing Team

Endure. Defy. Rise Clothing was founded by Antonio Nwozo, William Leung, and Renford Powell in March, 2019, in Washington, DC. These friends practiced the Brazilian art of capoeira together for several years and were inspired by their own personal journeys to create a meaningful clothing brand. Under the artistic vision of DC native Nwozo, these friends celebrate the nobility of the human struggle through the Endure. Defy. Rise. Clothing streetwear line. https://www.enduredefyrise.com/

