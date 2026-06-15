NewCore Emerges from Stealth with $66M to Rebuild Workforce Identity for the Agentic Era

Security-first identity platform for the agentic era, rebuilt from the ground up for humans and AI agents.

Designed to eliminate prominent supply-chain risks across the modern enterprise identity stack.

Backed by Cyberstarts, Index Ventures, and Evolution Equity Partners.

TEL AVIV, Israel and SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NewCore today emerged from stealth with a security-first identity platform for the agentic enterprise, rebuilt from the ground up for the workforce that actually exists today: humans, machines, and AI agents. The company has raised $66 million from Cyberstarts, Index Ventures, and Evolution Equity Partners, and is led by a founding team of cybersecurity and enterprise-IT veterans whose prior exits include Check Point's acquisition of Dome9.

NewCore Founders (L) Erez Yarkoni, Chief Commercial Officer (C) Zohar Alon, Chief Executive Officer (R) Amihai Neiderman, Chief Technology Officer

Identity has become the primary attack surface in the enterprise. The largest breaches of the past three years, from MGM to Change Healthcare to Snowflake customers to compromises of major identity platforms themselves, share a common root cause: identity infrastructure designed for an earlier era, asked to manage a workforce it was never built to support.

The agentic era demands a new identity architecture

AI agents now operate alongside the human workforce across the enterprise, spinning up in seconds and requiring fine-grained, revocable access to production systems. Yet the dominant identity platforms were architected fifteen years ago for a world of employees logging into web apps, built on aging protocols such as SAML, static service accounts, and password-derived session tokens that were never designed to serve as the security perimeter for this environment.

That gap cannot be closed with incremental upgrades or bolt-on products. A modern identity platform has to be designed for it from the start.

What NewCore built

NewCore is a single platform that discovers, secures, and governs every identity in the modern enterprise, human and agentic alike. It was built from the ground up to reduce risk, not just manage access, eliminating categories of exposure that prior architectures left open by design.

Eliminating the identity single point of compromise. Secure Split Key (SSK) removes the single point of failure in SAML and OIDC signing infrastructure, closing the class of attacks (Golden SAML, adversary-in-the-middle, session theft, token replay and identity vendor supply-chain exposures) behind some of the largest identity breaches on record.

Secure Split Key (SSK) removes the single point of failure in SAML and OIDC signing infrastructure, closing the class of attacks (Golden SAML, adversary-in-the-middle, session theft, replay and identity vendor supply-chain exposures) behind some of the largest identity breaches on record. Pioneering secure agentic identity. AI agents are first-class identities with their own lifecycle, trust scoring, and revocation path, not service accounts in disguise. Agent governance is a core design constraint of the platform, not an add-on. NewCore also ships an Agentic Skill: an integration package for all leading coding agents, including Claude Code, Codex, and Cursor, that lets them authenticate and operate within the enterprise trust map as first-class citizens, enabling secure agentic access in some of the most demanding production scenarios in the modern enterprise.

AI agents are first-class identities with their own lifecycle, trust scoring, and revocation path, not service accounts in disguise. Agent governance is a core design constraint of the platform, not an add-on. NewCore also ships an Agentic Skill: an integration package for all leading coding agents, including Claude Code, Codex, and Cursor, that lets them authenticate and operate within the enterprise trust map as first-class citizens, enabling secure agentic access in some of the most demanding production scenarios in the modern enterprise. Retiring phishable factors. VisualMFA turns user verification into an out-of-band, visually verifiable exchange that resists relay, replay, and social engineering. Hardware-bound credentials, anchored in TPM and Secure Enclave, replace phishable factors entirely.

VisualMFA turns user verification into an out-of-band, visually verifiable exchange that resists relay, replay, and social engineering. Hardware-bound credentials, anchored in TPM and Secure Enclave, replace phishable factors entirely. Discovering every identity. NewCore continuously discovers and maps every identity in the enterprise, human and agentic, including the shadow accounts, orphaned credentials, and ungoverned agents that legacy platforms never see. You cannot secure what you cannot see.

NewCore continuously discovers and maps every identity in the enterprise, human and agentic, including the shadow accounts, orphaned credentials, and ungoverned agents that legacy platforms never see. You cannot secure what you cannot see. Inventing agentic migration. Customers move onto the platform in hours through an agent-driven coexistence model that preserves existing federations and policies: a clean, zero-downtime cutover with no disruption to users or applications.

The platform is engineered for environments where agentic identities outnumber human ones by two orders of magnitude or more. For modern identity, the meaningful measure is not uptime or provisioning speed but the volume of risk removed from the enterprise.

Leadership

NewCore was founded by seasoned cybersecurity professionals with deep technical expertise and a proven record of building successful businesses:

Zohar Alon, Co-founder and CEO , a three-time cybersecurity founder with nearly 30 years in the industry. He founded and led Dome9, acquired by Check Point, after building Provider-1, one of Check Point's foundational enterprise products, earlier in his career.

, a three-time cybersecurity founder with nearly 30 years in the industry. He founded and led Dome9, acquired by Check Point, after building Provider-1, one of Check Point's foundational enterprise products, earlier in his career. Amihai Neiderman, Co-founder and CTO , founder of Nym Health and a pioneer in applied AI, a former research leader in Unit 8200, Israel's elite signals-intelligence unit, and a veteran offensive-security researcher.

, founder of Nym Health and a pioneer in applied AI, a former research leader in Unit 8200, Israel's elite signals-intelligence unit, and a veteran offensive-security researcher. Erez Yarkoni, Co-founder and CCO, former Chief Information Officer at T-Mobile USA and Telstra, with deep enterprise operating experience from two of the world's largest telecommunications carriers.

Under their leadership, the company has grown to more than 50 employees across Tel Aviv and the United States.

From founders, investors, and analysts

"Identity is broken, and yet it has become the control plane of the modern enterprise. We built NewCore for the workforce that actually exists today, one of humans, machines, and agents, and we built it security-first from day one. The goal isn't to manage identity better. It's to remove categories of risk that the industry and our customers have lived with for far too long."

— Zohar Alon, Co-founder and CEO, NewCore

"Yesterday's identity platforms were built for a very different world. AI agents are changing the shape of the workforce, and that demands a new architecture, not another layer of patches. Zohar and his co-founders have rebuilt identity from the ground up for a world of humans, machines, and agents."

— Shardul Shah, Partner, Index Ventures

"What stands out about NewCore is that security isn't a feature layer, it's the foundation. Split-key architecture and phishing-resistant MFA at the platform level change the conversation CISOs can have about identity risk."

— Lawrence Pingree, Head of Data Security and AI Research, Software Analyst Cyber Research (SACR)

Availability

NewCore is available to enterprise customers today. The company will demonstrate the platform at Identiverse in Las Vegas, June 15–18, 2026.

About NewCore

NewCore is the security-first identity platform for the agentic era. Rebuilt from the ground up, it secures, enables, and governs every human and agentic identity under a single, scalable architecture. Founded by cybersecurity veterans and Unit 8200 alumni. Backed by Cyberstarts, Index Ventures, and Evolution Equity Partners. NewCore. Identity Secured.™

Learn more at newcore.com.

Media contact

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SOURCE NewCore