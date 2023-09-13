Newday Impact Adopts The Ecological Benefits Framework (EBF) to Enhance Impact Decisions

Leading Asset Management and Financial Technology Firm Brings Environmental and Social Action Beyond ESG to Determine Ecological Benefits of Impact Investments

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newday Impact, a San Francisco-based asset management and financial technology company that brings authentic responsible investing to those seeking investments that reflect their values, today announced that it has adopted The Ecological Benefits Framework (EBF) in its investment process. EBF is a shared market architecture used to evaluate and enhance impact outcomes in the public and private sector. Newday will leverage EBF-enabled technologies as an extension of environmental, social and governance (ESG) in impact investment assessments.

"Climate change presents our planet with existential challenges. Biodiversity loss, desertification, and water scarcity should be of equal concern—they're all connected. Instead of seeking singular solutions by working in silos—through carbon markets, ESG scores, SDGs, impact investments, philanthropy—we must develop a holistic approach that channels our collective energies to achieve positive impacts," says Douglas Gayeton, co-founder of The Lexicon and creator of EBF. "By adopting the EBF architecture in its investment process, Newday will inspire others to incorporate holistic marketplace-driven solutions to meet our greatest challenges."

"We are delighted to be the first financial institution to be adopting the EBF framework, which enables us to more easily evaluate investment decisions for their impact outcomes," notes Doug Heske, CEO of Newday Impact. "Our adoption of EBF is a natural evolution from traditional ESG determination and continues our legacy of cutting-edge approaches and processes in impact investing. In keeping with Newday Impact's commitment to its impact partners, we will support EBF Commons by donating up to 15% of revenue to advancing the work of EBF from a new multi-asset class portfolio that will embrace the EBF architecture. The Newday 'One' portfolio will be launched in January 2024."

Founded in 2017, Newday Impact provides authentic portfolios for socially responsible investors that address the world's most pressing environmental and social issues. The portfolios are founded on the six crucial pillars of air, water, soil, biodiversity, equity and carbon. The portfolios are constructed using a multi-factorial quantamental process that realizes transformational change requires more than just investing in socially responsible organizations. Newday partners with recognized community leaders and organizations on the frontlines of change who provide in-depth guidance on achieving greater impact.

Newday's adoption of the EBF is effective October 1 2023. For more information about Newday Impact, visit www.newdayimpact.com .

About Newday Impact

Newday Impact is a financial services company that provides authentic portfolios for socially responsible investors. Backed by insightful research and recognized community leaders, Newday Impact offers portfolios addressing major impact issues. The company also supports its partners by donating 5% of net revenue to nonprofits focused on this transformational change. Newday Impact works with family offices, institutions, investment advisors, financial services platforms, and individual investors, who want both a return on investment and community impact. For more information about Newday Impact's work and investment opportunities, email [email protected] or visit https://newdayimpact.com

About EBF

The Ecological Benefits Framework (EBF) is a program of The Lexicon, a California-based NGO. The initiative includes 200 leading blockchain and web3 companies, the ReFi community, carbon market registries, environmentalists, climate scientists, UN agencies, NGOs, and financial experts. To learn more about EBF, email [email protected] or visit https://canyouchangethefuture.org.

SOURCE Newday