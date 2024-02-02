Newday Impact Announces Launch of New AHOY 2.0 Ocean Health ETF

News provided by

Newday

02 Feb, 2024, 08:31 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Newday Impact, a San Francisco-based asset management and financial technology company that brings authentic, responsible investing to those seeking investments that reflect their values, today announced the launch of its new ocean health exchange traded fund AHOY 2.0 (NYSE: AHOY).

AHOY 2.0 leverages Newday Impact's deep history in impact investing and strong relationships with grassroots nonprofit organizations on the forefront of ocean conservation and change. It aims to harness the power of capital to enhance and support the development of nature-positive solutions promoting healthier oceans and benefiting from the rise of the "blue economy."

The fund is actively managed and invests in industry-leading companies that contribute positively to Ocean Health, as well as taking positions in "ocean improvers" — companies that can improve their impact on the oceans.

AHOY continues Newday Impact's commitment to ocean health and provides responsible investors an opportunity to drive impact for the world's seas.

The fund builds on the success of the inaugural AHOY ETF. AHOY 2.0 will encompass a more intimate portfolio of 25 holdings, tightly focused on ocean health, and will have greater international exposure, reflecting the global nature of ocean health.

AHOY 2.0 will also feature advocacy candidates, or companies that have practices that are harmful to ocean health, which Newday will advocate for change. This will be specifically centered on aspects of the Krill trade for its effect on oceans. Additionally, AHOY 2.0 is aligned with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). As with its inaugural AHOY ETF, Newday Impact will contribute a portion of its management fee to its nonprofit partners.

"We have an immense depth of experience and relationships in ocean health-focused impact investing," said Doug Heske, CEO of Newday Impact. "AHOY 2.0 builds on this expertise."

Newday Impact utilizes the Ecological Benefits Framework (EBF) in its AHOY 2.0 investment process, as well as Newday Impact's ESG screening methodology and proprietary fundamental research models. For more information visit https://www.newdayimpactetfs.com.

About Newday Impact

Newday Impact is a financial services company that provides authentic portfolios for socially responsible investors. Backed by insightful research and recognized community leaders, Newday Impact offers portfolios addressing major social and environmental issues. The company also supports its partners by donating up to 15% of net revenue to nonprofits focused on this transformational change. Newday Impact works with family offices, institutions, investment advisors, financial services platforms, and individual investors, who want both a return on investment and community impact. For more information about Newday Impact's work and investment opportunities, email [email protected] or visit https://newdayimpact.com

 

SOURCE Newday

