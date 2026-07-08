Newdle Launches a Social News Platform That 'Shows Its Receipts'

Newdle is building a news platform for the era of independent creator journalism, aiming to provide an alternative to corporate media consolidation.

SEATTLE, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newdle, a news-sharing platform providing context-based storytelling tools for creators, announced its public launch. The company is on a mission to reinvent how news is understood and consumed, giving readers, creators, and emerging independent news networks the tools to produce credible, compelling news at the speed of today's news cycle.

At its core, Newdle is a news research platform with a team of human researchers, fact-checkers, writers, and editors working to identify the news that matters, checking every source, and tracking how stories evolve over time. Where today's creators juggle multiple tools to research, source, understand the story's history, fact-check, script, teleprompt, and record, Newdle delivers an integrated experience that offers speed of production without sacrificing depth or accuracy.

"Civic and cultural conversations now run on short-form video," said Jon Zieger, Co-Founder and CEO of Newdle. "But the tools that ensure context, accuracy, and accountability haven't kept pace. We built Newdle to close that gap, so creators can inform, not just entertain, and do it with the credibility their audiences deserve."

The Problem Newdle Solves

Industry research estimates more than 50 million creators worldwide, with forecasts of double‑digit annual growth over the next several years. Audiences are already there: more than a quarter of people globally now get news from creators each week, according to the Reuters Institute's Digital News Report, and Pew Research Center finds that over a third of U.S. adults under 30 regularly turn to influencers for news. Yet short-form video, the format where these conversations increasingly happen, has no purpose-built news infrastructure behind it.

Newdle changes that equation. The platform aims to:

Track stories over time and surface meaningful updates in real time

and surface meaningful updates in real time Curate research based on narrative framing - tuning to the angle a creator wants to take, and surfacing the facts that matter most

- tuning to the angle a creator wants to take, and surfacing the facts that matter most Flag what's sourced - showing how a story is evolving and where claims hold up

showing how a story is evolving and where claims hold up Deliver smart summaries to accelerate production and boost publishing frequency

A New Kind of Media Infrastructure

Newdle's ambition extends beyond individual creators. The company is positioning itself as foundational infrastructure for a new generation of media properties where individual voices and emerging networks can build sustainable, credible news operations.

The platform launches with a freemium model that provides readers with a robust news feed that shows its work, historical timelines that give you the whole story, the receipts for every claim made and the news in context with videos. For creators, Newdle offers free research tools to go from understanding the story to recording a video in minutes, along with the ability to publish to your audience at no cost.

Newdle is currently available only in the United States, on both Google Play and Apple App Store, with plans to launch in other major markets soon.

About Newdle

Newdle is a news-sharing platform providing context-based storytelling tools made for both creators and readers.The company is founded by Jon Zieger (former General Counsel at Stripe), Chris Wetherell (created Google Reader, ex-Twitter), and Lisa Senecal (writer, founding editor at Lincoln Square). Newdle is a product of Context Press, Inc., a public benefit corporation. Learn more at newdle.com

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Newdle