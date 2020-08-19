NewEdge Signal Solutions to Deliver OpenRAN Radios to the US Market in support of the Secure and Trusted Communications Act of 2020

AYER, Mass., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NewEdge Signal Solutions, a leader in the emerging Open Radio Access Network (OpenRAN) ecosystem, offers a broad portfolio of radios for the 5G market based on OpenRAN principles. NewEdge is releasing OpenRAN compliant radios addressing the frequency bands of interest for Tier-1, Regional and Rural Operators in the United States of America and will be available in volume.

Today, the increased demand for OpenRAN solutions that can support 5G initiatives requires a strong supply chain. NewEdge, an indigenous US based designer of 2G/3G/4G and 5G units, offers unique and patent protected radio solutions that will interoperate with other critical network elements including the DU (Distributed Unit).

"NewEdge is at the forefront of the OpenRAN movement being embraced by mobile operators around the world, was an early participant in the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) and a founding member of the OpenRAN Policy Coalition," said Tom Lambalot, CEO of NewEdge Signal Solutions. "To ensure seamless interoperability with a respective DU (Distributed Unit), we are engaging with other leading OpenRAN participants more focused on the software elements of the network architecture, including Mavenir, Altiostar and Parallel Wireless."

As 5G continues to roll out, we are benefiting from investments we have made in the core technologies required of a best in class Radio Unit offering. Our broadband Radio Units, agile in both frequency and air interface, are ideally suited to the demands of an everchanging spectrum environment. Future trends including CBRS spectrum sharing and the recent announcement by the Department of Defense and the White House of 100 MHz of contiguous spectrum in the 3.45 GHz - 3.55 GHz will only bolster demand.

Major wireless carriers are deploying OpenRAN in the field right now, with 22 publicly announced deals for OpenRAN based network deployments around the world. This includes Telefonica, Vodafone in the U.K. and Rakuten in Japan, as well as Dish's new stand-alone 5G network, that will use Mavenir and other vendors to create the first nationwide OpenRAN deployment in the US.

"We are collaborating with NewEdge to realize the full promise of OpenRAN. The NewEdge Radios will be OpenRAN compliant and will interoperate with our CU & DU solutions," said Pardeep Kohli, President and CEO of Mavenir. "I encourage other companies in the OpenRAN Policy Coalition to open their radios and ensure a broad supply of radios with open interfaces that are interoperable with third party equipment."

About NewEdge:

NewEdge™ Signal Solutions is a leader in the integrated design and manufacturing of Radio Units for both the Defense and Commercial Markets. NewEdge solves complex technical problems resulting from the explosion of frequency bands, waveforms and mobile standards, from 2G to 5G. NewEdge technology enables the virtualization of the Wireless RAN (Radio Access Network) with a highly-flexible RU: Radio Unit that can serve multiple modes (2G/3G/4G/5G) and a diverse set of frequency bands in a single RU – SKU.

For more information, please visit www.newedges2.com.

SOURCE NewEdge Signal Solutions

Related Links

http://www.newedges2.com/

