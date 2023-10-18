NewEdge Wins Mobility Prize at the ITS / NTIA 2023 5G Challenge

AYER, Mass., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (BUSINESS WIRE) – NewEdge Signal Solutions, a global leader of Open RAN compliant 5G Radio Units, working together with Analog Devices (ADI), has been awarded the Mobility Winner Prize in the 2023 5G Challenge. The event was hosted by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration's (NTIA) Institute for Telecommunications Services in collaboration with the Department of Defense. The testing, conducted by Kyrio (a subsidiary of CableLabs), demonstrated interoperability and UE mobility.

The 2023 5G Challenge included 3 rounds of testing, each with an extensive list of protocols and metrics that needed to be met. NewEdge, leveraging ADI's Kerberos RU platform with O-RAN IP, was successful in delivering interoperability and performance across wrap-around emulation testing, end-to-end integration testing, and mobility testing, winning the RU Mobility Prize in the final round.

Solutions were tested for interoperability, open interface compliance between the Open RAN-specified subsystems, multi-vendor interoperability across Radio Units (RU), combined Centralized Units and Distributed Units (CU+DU), as well as end-to-end integration, IoT capabilities, and handovers between different vendors. NewEdge was successful in completing these tests in conjunction with interoperability partners including Mavenir, Radisys, and Lions, demonstrating a complete end-to-end system, from the edge to the core, including mobile handover.

Supporting Quotes

"NewEdge is at the forefront of the Open RAN movement being embraced by mobile operators around the world. The company was an early participant in the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) and a founding member of the Open RAN Policy Coalition," said Tom Lambalot, CEO of NewEdge Signal Solutions.

To help ensure seamless interoperability with a respective DU (Distributed Unit), New Edge is engaging with leading OpenRAN participants that are more focused on the software elements of the network architecture. As 5G continues to roll out, New Edge is benefiting from the investments made in core technologies required for best-in-class Radio Units. These broadband Radio Units, agile in both frequency and air interface, are ideally suited to the demands of an everchanging spectrum environment.

"America needs to lead the way to a diverse, resilient, and competitive global telecommunications supply chain," said Assistant Secretary of Commerce and NTIA Administrator Alan Davidson. "This year's 5G Challenge winners, through their groundbreaking interoperability and mobility demonstrations, have provided a glimpse of that future. I congratulate the winners and all participants for their work in advancing this field."

The 2023 5G Challenge focused on testing interfaces among the Open RAN-specified subsystems and end-to-end integration, as well as testing handovers between different vendors.

"We are very excited about NewEdge's success at the NTIA 2023 5G Challenge," said Joe Barry, Vice President, Cloud & Communications at Analog Devices. "This is the most extensive testing completed on this platform, and delivering a winning solution is a real testament to their capabilities."

NTIA's announcement of the Final winners can be accessed here: NTIA, Department of Defense Announce Final Winners of the 2023 5G Challenge | National Telecommunications and Information Administration

For more information: www.5gchallenge.ntia.gov

About NewEdge:

NewEdge™ Signal Solutions is a leader in the integrated design and manufacturing of Radio Units for both the Defense and Commercial Markets. We solve complex technical problems resulting from the explosion of frequency bands, waveforms and mobile standards, from 2G to 5G to FutureG. NewEdge technology enables the virtualization of the Wireless RAN (Radio Access Network) with a highly-flexible RU (Radio Unit) that can serve multiple modes (2G/3G/4G/5G) and a diverse set of frequency bands in a single RU – SKU. For more information, please visit us at www.newedges2.com

About the National Telecommunications and Information Administration

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), part of the U.S. Department of Commerce, is the Executive Branch agency that advises the President on telecommunications and information policy issues. NTIA's programs and policymaking focus largely on expanding broadband Internet access and adoption in America, expanding the use of spectrum by all users, advancing public safety communications, and ensuring that the Internet remains an engine for innovation and economic growth. Learn more at https://www.ntia.gov/.

The Institute for Telecommunication Sciences (ITS)

ITS, the Nation's Spectrum and Communications Lab, supports the Department of Defense 5G Initiative through a combination of its subject matter experts in 5G and its research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E) laboratory infrastructure in Boulder, Colorado, including the Advanced Communications Test Site at the Table Mountain Radio Quiet Zone. Learn more at https://its.ntia.gov/

