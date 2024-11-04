Newel Expands Legacy into the Auction World with Inaugural Sale on November 21, 2024

Newel Announces First-Ever Auction on November 21, 2024, Exclusively on Liveauctioneers.com Post this

This exciting new venture offers enriched opportunities for both buyers and sellers. For buyers, Newel's auctions will present a curated selection of rare and unique treasures spanning fine art, antiques, jewelry, fashion, and memorabilia. Whether you're a seasoned collector or a first-time buyer, these auctions offer an unparalleled chance to discover items of historical and artistic significance. With decades of expertise and a global network of collectors, Newel's auctions promise exceptional pieces for bidders seeking high-quality treasures.

For sellers and consignors, Newel's expanded platform provides a seamless experience to sell, consign, and auction luxury estate items. Offering tailored options to meet estate needs—whether in contemporary art, antiques, fashion, or memorabilia—Newel ensures consignors receive maximum value. Benefits include a lucrative rental commissions program, free warehousing, professional cataloging, and exposure to a broad audience across multiple platforms, including Newel's global clientele. Learn more about our offerings on our Sell, Consign, Auction page.

"At Newel, we've established a legacy of excellence in the antiques and luxury estate market, and expanding into auctions is the next exciting chapter," said Jake Baer, CEO of Newel. "This platform allows us to connect exceptional pieces with collectors globally, while continuing to serve as the premier destination for top interior designers and set decorators to showcase, sell, and rent our one-of-a-kind inventory."

With gallery spaces in New York City and South Florida, along with a 150,000-square-foot warehouse in Long Island City, Newel has long been a destination for extraordinary antiques and fine art. The introduction of auctions extends Newel's reach, providing a new way for collectors to access their storied collections.

